As America's record Omicron surge continues, states have no cohesive strategy to monitor the results of at-home rapid COVID-19 tests.Colorado offers free at-home rapid tests — and requires those who are positive to report their results to the state through an online portal. However, those results are not included in the state's official positivity rate, Axios has learned.Why it matters: The patchwork system means the official COVID case tally is certainly an undercount.Many states and cities don't have an accurate sense of just how prevalent the virus is as they make decisions about mask mandates, school closures and other restrictions.Zoom...

COLORADO STATE ・ 27 MINUTES AGO