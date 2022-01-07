ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Mike Lindell Defends $25 Million Election Fight After Bannon Questions if It Was Wasteful

By Jenni Fink
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lindell said he would "mortgage everything" to continue the fight against Biden's fraudulent election...

Comments / 141

Coby100
2d ago

Does this guy have any family or good friends? I say "good friends", because only your family or a good friend would say, "what are you doing, you're embarrassing yourself and your family, please stop".

Reply(14)
63
Rex Russell
3d ago

Mr. Pillow was then overheard contemplating auctioning off his last few remaining brain cells with "the very last un-fried brain cell" going to absolute highest bidder.

Reply(2)
52
Bigg Pappa I
1d ago

Civil War..Coup?? well by golly we're still waiting for the predictions from Nostradumass pillow Mike to occur. remember my fellow qtards??...pillow man says Agolf Twitler won on Jan 6th, Jan 20th, June 19th (black holiday), July 4th (white holiday), Aug 13th, upcoming Thanksgiving, Christmas and new years. so much winning for Chief cheeto. biggly! 🤣😀🇺🇲🖐🏻🖐🏿😂😃😆

Reply(11)
25
The Independent

‘We simply did not win the election for the presidency’: GOP senator says no evidence for Trump claims

A Republican senator who broke publicly with former President Donald Trump amid the latter's false claims about the 2020 election worked on Sunday to reiterate that the former president lost to Joe Biden fairly.As the nation focused its attention on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol, senator Mike Rounds joined ABC's This Week to dismiss the falsehoods that Mr Trump and his loyalists within the GOP continue to spread about his defeat."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency," Mr Rounds said on Sunday.He then warned that Mr Trump's falsehoods only...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

One sign that a GOP blowout is coming in 2022? Democrats are running scared

On Monday morning, Democratic Rep Ed Perlmutter of Colorado announced he would not seek reelection. The retirement would not usually warrant much fanfare if not for the fact that he is now the 26th Democrat in the House to announce he will not seek re-election. It signals bad news for the party.Some Democrats are leaving because they are seeking higher office, as is the the case with Reps Tim Ryan of Ohio and Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania, who are running for Senate. Reps Tom Suozzi of New York and Charlie Crist of Florida are running for governor in their states,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Lindell
Daily Beast

Mike Lindell Started a New Election ‘Hub,’ and It’s Run by Two Jan. 6 Riot Attendees

It's been a year since Joe Biden was sworn in as president, but pillow magnate Mike Lindell is still spending big to promote election crackdowns and to support Donald Trump's lies that the 2020 election was rigged. In an interview with The Daily Beast, Lindell says he's bleeding cash at a rate of a million dollars a month to support a host of groups and right-wing activists.
COLORADO STATE
Reuters

Trump challenges riot lawsuits, says fiery speech was official act

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Donald Trump's lawyer argued in court on Monday that the former president cannot be sued over his fiery speech before the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol because he was acting within the scope of his official presidential duties. Trump's lawyer, Jesse Binnall, said...
POTUS
#Election Fraud#Trump White House#The Supreme Court
WSAV News 3

GOP election needs could dominate 2022 Georgia session

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's General Assembly opens for business Monday with Republican primary politics shaping the agenda. Gov. Brian Kemp is facing internal challengers and some other key Republicans are reaching for higher office. That could mean a race to the right ahead of the May 24 primary. With former President Donald Trump opposing Kemp […]
GEORGIA STATE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
White House
NBC News

With Trump's first choice in Pa. Senate race gone, another Republican readies a bid

Seven weeks after Republican Sean Parnell dropped out of Pennsylvania's closely watched Senate contest, the GOP primary remains as unsettled as ever. Parnell, who had former President Donald Trump's endorsement, left the field without a clear front-runner. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity surgeon with a national TV audience and a previous New Jersey address, quickly launched a bid from his in-laws' home in the Philadelphia suburbs. He has already spent more than $2.5 million to advertise his nascent campaign, according to the ad-tracking firm AdImpact.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
