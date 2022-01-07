Mike Lindell Defends $25 Million Election Fight After Bannon Questions if It Was Wasteful
Lindell said he would "mortgage everything" to continue the fight against Biden's fraudulent election...www.newsweek.com
Does this guy have any family or good friends? I say "good friends", because only your family or a good friend would say, "what are you doing, you're embarrassing yourself and your family, please stop".
Mr. Pillow was then overheard contemplating auctioning off his last few remaining brain cells with "the very last un-fried brain cell" going to absolute highest bidder.
Civil War..Coup?? well by golly we're still waiting for the predictions from Nostradumass pillow Mike to occur. remember my fellow qtards??...pillow man says Agolf Twitler won on Jan 6th, Jan 20th, June 19th (black holiday), July 4th (white holiday), Aug 13th, upcoming Thanksgiving, Christmas and new years. so much winning for Chief cheeto. biggly! 🤣😀🇺🇲🖐🏻🖐🏿😂😃😆
