U.S. Politics

Biden Touts Jobs Report, Says 4.5 Million Americans Left Job to Find a Better One

By Alex J. Rouhandeh
 3 days ago
According to Biden, Americans are moving up to better jobs with better pay with better benefits. That's why they're quitting their jobs," the president...

SAM1943
3d ago

the way Biden is "spinning the jobs report" is typical of the DEMOCRATS! It's not a good job report it's the lowest gain all year and inflation is taking more than the increase in pay! AND you're not creating new jobs when everyone got LAID OFF or quit their job because of covid!

J B
3d ago

Ok , so 4.5 million people quit their jobs in November.....and in December only 199,000 jobs were added , why dont you just say , In November and December 4.3 million jobs were lost , there wasn't that simple

pcfree
2d ago

False claims all thru that speech. The left just doesn’t think your smart enough to see thru the sham. But hey good effort to keep the lies going.

AFP

Biden takes on Republicans in all out battle for voting rights

President Joe Biden was set Tuesday to defy Republicans and back a controversial Senate rule change to force through voting rights reforms that he says are crucial to saving US democracy. Coming off a powerful speech last week to mark the January 6 anniversary of an attempt by Donald Trump's supporters to overturn the 2020 presidential election, Biden will argue in the Georgia state capital Atlanta that Congress needs to pass laws protecting voter rights. "The next few days, when these bills come to a vote, will mark a turning point in this nation," Biden will say, according to an excerpt of the speech distributed by the White House. "Will we choose democracy over autocracy, light over shadow, justice over injustice? I know where I stand."
mediaite.com

SHOCK POLL: Only SIX Percent of Republicans Say Biden’s Win Was ‘Definitely Legitimate’

As President Joe Biden marks the one-year anniversary of the Trump-inspired Capitol insurrection, only 6 percent of Republicans believe his election victory was “definitely legitimate.”. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris delivered speeches at the Capitol Thursday morning to mark the anniversary of the Capitol insurrection. And as expected,...
foodcontessa.com

$1,400 an Additional Stimulus Check Is Now Available and Will Be Deposited Into Your Account at Any Moment.

The United States has a $1,400 stimulus check on hand to help the new year get off to a good start. You’ll Receive Another Stimulus Payment at Any Time. There will be an additional stimulus payment for American citizens in 2022. A fourth stimulus check will be available at the start of the new year. People who have been affected by COVID-19 and other economic circumstances will get $1400 as part of President Joe Biden’s new American Rescue Plan.
Las Vegas Herald

U.S. reports 4.5 million quit jobs in November

In November, the demand for workers and the number of job vacancies in the U.S. remained historically high. According to the U.S. Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary, in November, vacancies totaled 10.562 million, slightly less than the 11.091 million recorded in October. However, the rate of employees...
MSNBC

As the unemployment rate dips below 4%, the GOP changes its tune

While job growth in December fell short of expectations, it's tough to deny the fact that 2021 was an impressive year for the job market in the United States. As we discussed on Friday, the economy generated 6.4 million jobs in 2021, nearly matching the combined total of Donald Trump's first three years in the White House.
uticaphoenix.net

Biden touts historic economy amid mixed jobs report

President Joe Biden touted the nation’s “historic” unemployment numbers despite a mixed jobs report Friday. The unemployment rate fell last month to 3.9%, but employers added only about half the number of jobs last month that economists expected. (Jan. 7) AP.
CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with the $1,400 checks reaching most American households. But some advocates and lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So far,...
WTAJ

As spending bill stalls, Biden climate goals remain elusive

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden faces a steep path to achieve his ambitious goal of slashing planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, amid legislative gridlock that has stalled a $2 trillion package of social and environmental initiatives. Biden’s Build Back Better plan, which contains $550 billion in spending and tax credits aimed at promoting […]
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

