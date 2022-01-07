ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Cate Blanchett to Star in Pedro Almodóvar’s First English-Language Feature ‘A Manual for Cleaning Women’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Clayton Davis
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48W6QY_0dfof6Mv00

Cate Blanchett has officially signed on to star in Pedro Almodóvar’s first English-language feature film, “ A Manual for Cleaning Women .”

The film is an adaptation of Lucia Berlin’s short story collection of the same name, which includes 43 stories about women in multiple types of demanding jobs.

It was confirmed to Variety exclusively that the project is in the early stages of development, with Blanchett’s production company Dirty Films producing the feature for New Republic Pictures, in association with El Deseo. Andrew Upton and Coco Francini are producing alongside Blanchett for Dirty Films. Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer are producing for New Republic Pictures alongside Almodóvar.

Blanchett is a revered actress who has won two Academy Awards, for “The Aviator” (2004) in supporting actress and “Blue Jasmine” (2013) in lead actress. She’s in the awards conversation again this year for delivering two powerhouse performances in Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” from Searchlight Pictures and Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up” from Netflix, with other projects on the horizon. In addition to “Manual,” she currently has three additional films that are expected to be released in 2022 — Todd Field’s “TÁR,” Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson’s “Pinocchio” and Eli Roth’s “Borderland.”

Almodóvar spoke with Variety for our “Up Next” series in December about the project, saying he was writing the script in Spanish before translating it to English. An original screenplay Oscar winner for “Talk to Her” (2002), he’s dipped his toes into English-language filmmaking with his 2020 short “The Human Voice” starring Tilda Swinton. It was one of the 15 films shortlisted for live-action short by the Oscars, but ultimately missed out on a nom. This past year, he wrote and directed “Parallel Mothers” for Sony Pictures Classics with Oscar-winner Penélope Cruz, who won the Volpi Cup at the Venice Film Festival.

Blanchett and Almodóvar are both repped by CAA.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actor – Can Bradley Cooper Become the Fifth Winner With Less Than 10 Minutes of Screen Time?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
MOVIES
Variety

Golden Globes 2022 Winners List: ‘The Power of the Dog,’ ‘West Side Story’ Win Big in Untelevised Ceremony

Without much fanfare, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the winners of the 2022 Golden Globes via Twitter on Sunday night, with no media in attendance or celebrities walking the red carpet, like years past. “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) won best drama and “West Side Story” (20th Century/Disney) nabbed best musical or comedy. Jane Campion picked up the best director trophy for helming “The Power of the Dog,” and Kodi Smit-McPhee won best supporting actor for the western. “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler was named best actress in a musical or comedy, and her co-star Ariana DeBose took...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Adam McKay on the Ending(s) of ‘Don’t Look Up’: DiCaprio’s Last-Minute Line, Streep’s Improv and Brontarocs

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet seen “Don’t Look Up.” At the beginning of Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up,” Michigan State astronomy grad student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) discovers a new comet. With her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), they realize it’s heading toward Earth, and will cause an extinction-level-event for the entire planet in a little over six months. For the rest of the movie, Kate, Randall and Dr. Teddy Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), of the, uh, Planetary Defense Coordination Office try to convince those in charge — U.S. President Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep) and billionaire...
MICHIGAN STATE
Salon

The worst film performances of 2021

There were some astonishing performances in 2021, most notably the multilayered work by Tessa Thompson in "Passing" and Benedict Cumberbatch in "The Power of the Dog." Simon Rex gave the year's "comeback" performance in "Red Rocket" — even if he won't call it that. Agathe Rousselle had an unforgettable breakthrough with her debut in "Titane." And Colman Domingo delivered a stunning, shapeshifting turn in "Zola" that may be the year's scariest screen role. Even Josh Hartnett embodied white privilege brilliantly in the documentary series "Exterminate All the Brutes."
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penélope Cruz
Person
Lucia Berlin
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Adam Mckay
Person
Pedro Almodóvar
Person
Guillermo Del Toro
Person
Andrew Upton
Person
Eli Roth
Person
Tilda Swinton
Insider

The 7 biggest movie snubs from the Golden Globes 2022 nominations

There was also no love for Bradley Cooper's performance in "Licorice Pizza." Timothée Chalamet's performance in "Dune" was also snubbed. There was not a single nomination for "The Last Duel" Despite this medieval tale finding high acclaim from critics, and being stacked with A-list talent, it got zero love...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Leonardo DiCaprio had an issue with Meryl Streep nudity in Netflix movie

Anchorman and Vice director Adam McKay is back with a new satirical comedy movie coming to Netflix. Titled Don't Look Up, it stars huge names including Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio as two low-level astronomers, Meryl Streep as the President of the United States, and Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Chris Evans, Ariana Grande and more in other roles.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Was “Devastated” When Cate Blanchett Dropped Out Of ‘Being The Ricardos’

When the discussion about “Being the Ricardos” is brought up, most people talk about the casting controversy surrounding Aaron Sorkin’s picks to play Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, respectively. A lot has already been made about the Bardem/Arnaz situation, but apparently, there’s a bit more to the Kidman situation than just fans being upset over her being chosen. In fact, well before Kidman was attached and before Aaron Sorkin was brought on to write and direct, there was another A-lister signed to take on the lead role in the film—Cate Blanchett.
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

10 best movies of 2021

The second year of the COVID-19 pandemic -- 2021 -- brought us back to the movies slowly, carefully and suspiciously. Is it really safe, we wondered, to hang out with family and friends at a multiplex, even wearing a mask?. The answer is a qualified not yet. Even the year's...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feature Film#Academy Awards#Oscar Winner#Film Star#New Republic Pictures#El Deseo#Blanchett For Dirty Films#Searchlight Pictures#Sony Pictures Classics
BBC

15 films to look out for in the Oscars race

It's hard to talk about film right now without mentioning Covid. The virus has had a significant impact on cinema audiences as well as release patterns. But as always in showbiz, the award-giving must go on in some shape or form, and there is a crop of exceptional pieces of film-making in possible contention for this year's Oscars.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Leonardo DiCaprio's New Movie is His First Rotten Film in Years

Leonardo DiCaprio as an actor is pretty synonymous with quality. Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Aviator, Inception, and The Departed are just a few of the movies he starred in that are fan favorites and became worldwide successes arguably because of his presence. The actor finally won his Best Actor Oscar for The Revenant back in 2016 and has committed to chasing Oscar gold, but his latest film is among his worst when looking at the critical rating. Don't Look Up, starring DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, is the actor's lowest rated film in almost a decade.
MOVIES
Parade

The 16 Best, Most Exciting Action Movies on Netflix Right Now

Seeking explosive and thrilling entertainment from the comfort of home in the new year? Here’s some good news: Right now, Netflix is host to a virtual library of heart-pounding action films from around the world! We want to help you make your next selection to stream at home, so we’ve selected the best.
MOVIES
People

Nicole Kidman on Replacing Cate Blanchett in Lucille Ball Role: 'There's a Sacred Pact Among' Actors

Nicole Kidman is opening up about portraying Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos after Cate Blanchett was previously attached to the role. Speaking with The New York Times on Sunday, Kidman, 54, discussed preparing to play the iconic comedian and I Love Lucy star for the new movie, directed by Aaron Sorkin. When asked whether joining after Blanchett, 52, no longer could do the film due to scheduling, Kidman shared the industry motto she holds about casting.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Wes Anderson Taps Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley for Roald Dahl Adaptation at Netflix

Wes Anderson has signed on to direct an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch, for Netflix. Sources also note Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel and Ben Kingsley have joined the cast, with production expected to start this month in London. Netflix had no comment on the reports. First published in 1977, “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More” is a collection of seven short stories crafted by British author Dahl for older children. Cumberbatch will play Henry Sugar, the protagonist of the titular story, which poses the question: “If you could see with your...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Don’t Look Up’ Stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Cate Blanchett on Finding Humor in the End of the World

In a new video released by Netflix, “Don’t Look Up” stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett and Jennifer Lawrence as well as Adam McKay discussed why they felt moved to make a comedy about the end of the world. In the film, astronomy Ph.D. candidate Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence) discovers a comet heading towards Earth big enough to wipe out the planet — but the world doesn’t seem to care. With an all-star cast of A-list actors and comedians, the film serves as an allegory about the climate crisis and other apocalyptic events, but makes room for humor along the way. “You can’t...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in January

Netflix is wiping the slate clean in the New Year and saying goodbye to a number of TV shows and movies in January. Post-apocalyptic action-drama Snowpiecer, from Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, leaves on the first of the month. The 2013 movie, which stars Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer, Tilda Swinton, Ed Harris, Jamie Bell, John Hurt and frequent Bong collaborator Song Kang-ho, centers on a train housing the last remnants of humanity as it circles the globe. When the train’s tail-section passengers decide to fight back against the Snowpiercer’s violent and oppressive class-car system, their battle with the elite changes the...
TV SHOWS
International Business Times

Nicole Kidman Opens Up About Replacing Cate Blanchett In 'Being The Ricardos'

Nicole Kidman is getting candid about replacing Cate Blanchett as the lead of "Being the Ricardos." Kidman, 54, stars as Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin's new biographical drama, which chronicles the iconic comedian's turbulent personal and professional relationship with husband Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) over the course of a production week on set of their hit sitcom, "I Love Lucy."
CELEBRITIES
Collider

The Collaborations of Penélope Cruz and Pedro Almodóvar, Ranked

Pedro Almodóvar is entering his fifth decade as a director. The Spanish master of melodrama and creating complex, challenging stories for women and queer people started his career as a punk filmmaker in post-Franco Madrid with 1980’s Pepi, Luci, Bom, an outrageous, John Waters-esque comedy about female sexuality. Forty-one years and over twenty films later, Almodóvar stands as one of the most respected, thoughtful filmmakers in the world, noted for his colorful production designs and ability to tell transgressive stories with a progressive heart. Over the course of his career, he has accumulated a tremendous cavalcade of actors willing to show up for his projects time and time again, whether they be lead or small supporting roles. These include Antonio Banderas, Rossy de Palma, Carmen Maura, Chus Lampreave, Cecilia Roth, Javier Cámara, and Marisa Paredes.
MOVIES
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Pedro Almodóvar expertly unfolds the story of 'Parallel Mothers,' starring Penélope Cruz

A key character in Pedro Almodóvar's astonishing “Parallel Mothers” is a forensic archeologist, which is fitting because the director constantly uncovers more and more layers in the film. It is a beautiful excavation, fueled by tremendous performances from frequent Almodóvar collaborator Penélope Cruz and relative feature-film newcomer Milena Smit. On the surface it’s all bright...
MOVIES
Variety

Golden Globes Left Off Foreign Language and Animated Films From Best Picture Category on Nomination Ballots (EXCLUSIVE)

The Golden Globes are on Sunday night, but no one will be able to see it because NBC canceled its broadcast of the ceremony following an avalanche of controversy for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. After much scrutiny, the group announced multiple plans for changes and diversity reforms in its organization. One of the changes proposed was to allow non-English language and animated films to compete in its top categories. However, that change wasn’t put into practice to produce this year’s crop of nominees. When members of the HFPA fill out their electronic ballots to vote for nominees, they are presented...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Blanchett, Almodovar Team For “Women”

Cate Blanchett, currently starring in “Nightmare Alley” in cinemas and “Don’t Look Up” on Netflix, has signed on to star in Pedro Almodovar’s first English-language feature “A Manual for Cleaning Women”. The project is an adaptation of Lucia Berlin’s short story collection...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

44K+
Followers
44K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy