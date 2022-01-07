ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery get life in prison

By Brendan Morrow
 3 days ago
The three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery have been sentenced to life in prison. Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael, and William Bryan were convicted of murder in November after chasing down Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man. Travis McMichael fatally shot him, and all three men were found guilty of felony...

WXIA 11 Alive

After Georgia sentencing case for murder of Ahmaud Arbery, defendants now head to federal court

ATLANTA — One at a time, in court, Friday, Judge Timothy Walmsley addressed each defendant convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery and announced their prison sentences. "Life plus 20 (years)," Walmsley told Travis McMichael. He uttered similar words to Travis' father, Gregory McMichael. And Walmsley ruled that the McMichaels would have to serve those life terms without the possibility of ever getting out on parole.
COBB COUNTY, GA
State
Georgia State
AFP

Life in jail for killers of Black American jogger

Three white men convicted of murdering African American jogger Ahmaud Arbery after chasing him in their pickup trucks were sentenced to life in prison Friday in a case that highlighted US tensions over racial justice. Travis McMichael, 35, and his father Gregory McMichael, 66, were sentenced to life without parole, while their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, who had a less-direct role in the murder and cooperated with investigators, was given life with the possibility of parole. The three were convicted in November of multiple counts of murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment for chasing down 25-year-old Arbery on February 23, 2020 as he ran through their Satilla Shores neighborhood near Brunswick, in the southern US state of Georgia. Pronouncing the sentence, Georgia Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley called the murder "a tragedy on many, many levels."
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
Bossip

Go To Jail, Then Hell: Reactions To Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderers Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, And William Bryan Being Sentenced To Life In Prison

Today, we watched the grieving family of Ahmaud Arbery give their victim impact statements in court and it was absolutely devastating. Ahmaud’s father, Marcus Arbery, spoke about how he felt the need to protect his son from the very moment he was born. Ahmaud’s sister, Jasmine Arbery, spoke about his dark skin and athletic stature, no doubt an allusion to the fact that Black men of that type are typically stereotyped as potentially violent. Ahmaud’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, spoke about how broken her heart is and how evil the McMichael’s and William Bryan were to attack her son after his death in order to save themselves.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ex-Oklahoma police officer gets 25 years for 2014 killing

A former Oklahoma police officer was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison for the 2014 killing of his daughter's boyfriend after being convicted of second-degree murder the fifth time he went on trial in the case.U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell sentenced Shannon Kepler 61, to 300 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. He also ordered Kepler, a former Tulsa police officer, to pay restitution to cover the cost of a headstone for Jeremey Lake, who was 19 years old when Kepler killed him.“Kepler, at the time, was sworn to uphold the law but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
kfdi.com

Three Georgia men convicted in killing of Black jogger

Three white men convicted of murder for chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced to life in prison Friday, with a judge denying any chance of parole for the father and son who armed themselves and initiated the deadly pursuit of the 25-year-old Black man. Murder carries a mandatory sentence...
GEORGIA STATE
Person
Greg Mcmichael
The US Sun

Who is Gregory McMichael’s wife?

ON January 7, 2022, Gregory McMichael, who along with his son Trevor McMichael, was sentenced to life in prison for murdering Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia in 2020. Gregory’s wife was present in court during the verdict. Who is Gregory McMichael’s wife?. McMichael is married to wife Leigh McMichael,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Porthcawl one-punch killer Christopher George jailed

A "morally despicable" killer who ended a man's life with one punch has been sentenced to five years in prison. Christopher George, of Heol-Y-Berllan, Pyle, Bridgend county, was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury last month. He left Carl Chinnock, 50, with a serious head injury in Porthcawl's Salt...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Week

Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of killing his friend, dies at 78

Robert Durst, the real estate heir who was suspected of multiple murders before being convicted of killing his friend, has died. He was 78. Durst died Monday at the San Joaquin General Hospital in California after going into cardiac arrest, The New York Times reported. He had been taken there for testing, according to the report. The news was confirmed by Durst's lawyer.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Bodybuilder arrested over Christmas Day shooting of millionaire parents

The son of New York millionaires with alleged mob ties has been arrested after he allegedly shot the couple on Christmas morning. Dino Tomasetti, 29, was arrested on Christmas morning after a "disturbance" was reported at his parents' 8,751 square foot home in Long Island. According to police reports, Mr Tomasetti allegedly fled the scene in a Cadillac Escalade, which was tracked driving into New Jersey. He was picked up by police later on Christmas Day. Both of Mr Tomasetti's parents have so-far survived the shooting and were scheduled to undergo surgery for their wounds. Mr Tomasetti, a bodybuilder,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

Queens woman who shot man in head while laying in her bed captured in New Mexico

QUEENS, NY – Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced today that Haiyan Deng, 31, has been indicted by a Queens County grand jury and arraigned in Supreme Court on murder, burglary and gun charges. The defendant was extradited from New Mexico after fleeing New York City where she allegedly shot and killed a man in her apartment in Flushing, Queens on September 18, 2021.
QUEENS, NY
WDEF

Mom pleads guilty to molestation of her child

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The trial of a northwest Georgia mother ended before a verdict was reached this week. Instead, 48 year old Sally Ann Garcia pleaded guilty to the charges. She was accused of child molestation and incest for abusing her own child. Judge Jim Wilbanks concluded “horrific...
DALTON, GA
Dallas Observer

Already Behind Bars: Capitol Rioter Jenna Ryan Went to Federal Prison Days Before Christmas

As visions of sugar plums danced in kids’ heads, Jenna Ryan was nestling into her new prison bed. Days before Christmas, the embattled Frisco real estate broker reported to Bryan Federal Prison Camp to begin serving her 60-day prison sentence. Ryan, who filmed herself entering the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, pleaded guilty in August to a misdemeanor count of parading, picketing or demonstrating in the Capitol.
FRISCO, TX
The Week

The Week

