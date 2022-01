Is Tom Brady the friend we all need?During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers, Brady went the extra mile to ensure his longtime friend Rob Gronkowski, ended with a bang.Gronkowski started off the game with the possibility of walking away with $1m in incentive bonuses. All the NFL player needed to ensure a lucrative payday was seven catches and 85 receiving yards to hit two separate bonuses of $500,000 each.As the game neared the end, Gronkowski had already hit the yardage bonus and had under seven minutes to ensure he reached the second one.That’s when...

NFL ・ 36 MINUTES AGO