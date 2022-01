Star Trek is about to enter its 57th year and there's no denying that its cultural impact and legacy still live on to this day. The classic shows are still being watched by both old and new fans while new shows and films are being made to continue the franchise and introduce it to a new generation. However, if you happen to be one of the people who watch the classic shows on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, we have some bad news for you.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO