ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Consumer Credit Increases in November

aba.com
 3 days ago

In November, consumer credit increased at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 11.0%. Revolving credit...

bankingjournal.aba.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Credit Card Issuers Lure Subprime Customers As Standards Loosen

Periods of economic growth generally lead lenders to loosen their requirements for giving out credit cards, and that’s exactly what’s happening during the current economic rebound. About 11.6 million subprime borrowers — those below a 620 credit rating — gained general-purpose credit cards in the first nine months...
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Credit#Revolving Credit#Student Loans
foodcontessa.com

How to Get Your $1,400 in Stimulus Funds This Month? Check Now!

In 2022, the average American will receive a stimulus check for $1,400. To be eligible for the payments, the individuals must meet all of the requirements. The plan is part of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, and it will help families get back on their feet. The Recovery Rebate...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
thebalance.com

Revolving Consumer Credit Jumps by Most on Record

Balances on credit cards and other revolving consumer loans haven’t returned to pre-pandemic levels, but November saw a record jump. Revolving credit balances—consisting mostly of credit card debt—climbed $19.8 billion from October to $1.04 trillion, an annualized growth rate of 23.4%—the biggest jump for at least the last two decades of data recorded, the Federal Reserve reported Friday. Balances still aren’t back to the $1.1 trillion seen in February 2020, just before COVID-19 shutdowns put a brake on spending, but the sharp uptick gets them closer.
CREDITS & LOANS
Advocate Andy

Consumer Advocates Call for Action on Credit Bureau Reform

CFPB Report Highlights Challenges in Credit Reporting Industry. On the heels of a report released by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), advocates at the National Consumer Law Center (NCLC) are calling for major reform to the credit reporting industry.
aba.com

New Orders for Manufactured Goods Increase in November

New orders for manufactured goods in November, up eighteen of the last nineteen months, increased $8.4 billion or 1.6% to $531.8 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Shipments, also up eighteen of the last nineteen months, increased $3.5 billion or 0.7 percent to $527.0 billion. New orders for manufactured...
ECONOMY
dcvelocity.com

Survey: online consumers are increasingly willing to pay for fast fulfillment

Retailers and parcel carriers throughout the supply chain have struggled for years with soaring consumer demands for home delivery, but a new study shows that online consumers are increasingly willing to pay for fast fulfillment, according to a survey from regional e-commerce parcel carrier LaserShip. Nearly 60% of shoppers surveyed...
VIENNA, VA
nationalmortgagenews.com

Freddie Mac to increase credit-risk transfer securitizations in 2022

Freddie Mac is ramping up its credit risk transfer activity this year, announcing plans to increase issuance by $7 billion while also offering two new slices to the investment grade tranche due to increased interest in the product. In 2022, the government-sponsored enterprise plans $25 billion of total issuances, primarily...
CREDITS & LOANS
aba.com

Survey: Four in 10 Businesses Expect Credit Needs to Rise in 2022

Despite uncertainty related to COVID-19, four in 10 businesses say they expect their credit needs to increase in 2022, according to the JPMorgan Chase Business Leaders Outlook survey released today. Small businesses are increasingly seeking financing, with 69% planning or needing financing in 2022, up from 59% a year ago. Almost half, 48%, of small businesses plan to use business credit cards to help fund their purchases, up from 38% a year ago, according to the survey. Small businesses are also exploring online lending, with 68% saying they plan to look into the option in 2022, up from 56% a year ago.
SMALL BUSINESS
thebalance.com

Credit Bureaus Providing Less Consumer Relief, Feds Say

If you’ve filed a complaint about incorrect information on your credit report, good luck: Your chances of having it resolved are slim and getting slimmer, the government’s consumer watchdog said Wednesday. Out of all the complaints about inaccurate reports the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau sent along to the...
CREDITS & LOANS
bakingbusiness.com

Consumers willing to absorb RTE cereal price increases

NEW YORK — While 84% of consumers are concerned about the impact of inflation on their daily lives, most are willing to absorb rising prices when it comes to ready-to-eat cereal, according to new research from Veylinx, a New York-based consumer insights platform. In “Pricing the cereal aisle: Understanding...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy