Consumer Credit Increases in November

Despite uncertainty related to COVID-19, four in 10 businesses say they expect their credit needs to increase in 2022, according to the JPMorgan Chase Business Leaders Outlook survey released today. Small businesses are increasingly seeking financing, with 69% planning or needing financing in 2022, up from 59% a year ago. Almost half, 48%, of small businesses plan to use business credit cards to help fund their purchases, up from 38% a year ago, according to the survey. Small businesses are also exploring online lending, with 68% saying they plan to look into the option in 2022, up from 56% a year ago.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO