The Los Angeles Rams (13-4) won the NFC West division on Sunday and will host the Arizona Cardinals (11-6) in next weekend’s wild card round. With the Rams losing to the San Francisco 49ers (10-7) on Sunday, they dropped from the number two seed to the number four seed. The Cardinals could have won the NFC West with a win over the Seattle Seahawks, but fell 38-30 and dropped their sixth game of the season. Arizona instead took the five seed, which means they are headed to SoFi Stadium.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO