Jackson Will Miss Final Ravens’ Game

By Tim Staudt
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) - Lamar Jackson will miss a fourth consecutive game for the Baltimore Ravens to end the regular season....

The Spun

NFL Fans Were Furious With CBS On Sunday Afternoon

NFL fans were not happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon, but the network isn’t to blame. Due to league broadcasting rules, CBS had to switch in some markets from the end of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to show the start of the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills contest.
The Spun

The Ravens “Tribute” For Ben Roethlisberger Went Viral

The Ravens did their version of “Renegade” that the Steelers do to get the crowd pumped up and it was what you’d expect in a rivalry game. M&T Bank Stadium ran highlights of Roethlisberger getting sacked and the Steelers losing while they were getting the ball back.
Fox Sports Radio

Why the Ravens Should Consider Moving on From Lamar Jackson

Doug Gottlieb: “I want you to think about this for a second. We’re told there are a couple of reasons why the Niners are going to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo at the end of this year, and what are those reasons? He’s never healthy and always missing time, he has this ability to turn the football over at inopportune times, and there seems to be a ceiling – maybe it’s the Super Bowl, and maybe it’s the NFC Championship where he didn’t actually have to throw the football. The Niners are like ‘he can only get us to a point and we can’t break that point.’ Now let’s take Lamar Jackson. Lamar has been better than what most anyone would have thought coming out. Lamar Jackson last year had a come-from-behind win in the playoffs, which was something he had not yet done, but there does appear to be a ceiling for how far he can take you. We heard last year ‘YOU GOTTA GIVE HIM MORE WEAPONS!’ Then this past offseason they went out and got a talented wide receiver who’s often hurt in a Sammy Watkins. They also drafted in the first round a wide receiver in Rashod Bateman, and they have another first-round receiver in Hollywood Brown. In terms of weaponry, Mark Andrews is a tremendous pass-catching tight end, Bateman is a freak talent, Brown can take the top off a defense, and Watkins, although he wasn’t what he was billed to be coming out as a top 10 pick, that dude is a big target with good hands, and a guy where if he’s your third-best option, you’re pretty good… I think Baker is done in Cleveland, and I thought the biggest question in future contracts was going to be with Baker Mayfield, but what about Lamar Jackson?? He’s had better supporting talent on offense than he’s ever had, less the running backs I’ll grant you that. The division – Pittsburgh is not as good as they’ve been, Cleveland is not particularly good, and although Cincinnati is good and they smashed Baltimore twice, in terms of the AFC North, it usually is a much better division of what it is this year. This is his worst year throwing the football. He’s thrown the most interceptions yet he has better weapons around him than he’s ever had. The last two years he’s been hurt. He’s had COVID twice but he’s also been hurt twice. There seems to be some sort of ceiling with Lamar, at least to this point, in the playoffs. There’s some ‘Garoppolo’ to it. Garoppolo went to a Super Bowl, this cat did not, and Garoppolo had a very good defense that year, and the Ravens have had a great defense in years past. As much as Lamar's been championed for not having an agent, his mom is his agent, that’s not always a good thing. I wonder what the Ravens’ future with Lamar looks like. John Harbaugh and the front office by their words seem to be completely in, but wouldn’t this be doubling down on a guy, who although a complete freak talent and a guy who is by all accounts the leader of that franchise, isn't he hurt? Plus, running quarterbacks get hurt more often, and eventually they lose that step and now they get hit more often. And oh yea, by the way, you’ve used all your resources to put a great offense around him, and you haven’t gotten better output. Isn’t there that same ceiling that sits there as there is for Jimmy G? What the Ravens do in the offseason with Lamar’s contract is as interesting as what the Packers do with Aaron Rodgers, and more interesting than what the Browns do with Baker Mayfield.” (Full Segment Above)
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Crushing Ravens Injury News

The Ravens have been banged up all season and suffered another major injury during Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Linebacker Tyus Bowser is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles after having such a stellar season. If that is indeed the injury, Bowser will likely be out for the...
The Spun

Ravens Feared To Have Suffered Crushing Injury Sunday

Not only were the Baltimore Ravens eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday, but they also suffered one last injury blow to end the year. Per The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens fear they lost a key piece of their linebacking core. “Ravens sustain one more major injury in a...
baltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens 2022 Schedule: Opponents for Baltimore

With their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Baltimore Ravens have been officially eliminated from playoff contention for the 2021-2022 season. The loss also put the Ravens at 8-9 on the season, which ties the Cleveland Browns’ record. However, the Browns divisional record was 3-3, while the Ravens won only one of their six games in the division, which places them fourth in the AFC North.
CBS Baltimore

Bounced From Playoffs, Ravens Already Looking Ahead To Next Season

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Defensive tackle Brandon Williams, a nine-year veteran with the Baltimore Ravens, called the 2021 season a “whirlwind.” On Sunday, the Ravens were officially eliminated from the postseason following a 16-13 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium. Six weeks–what feels like an eternity–ago, Baltimore was sitting at 8-3, the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They lost the next six games–five of them by a total of eight points. “You couldn’t tell me that the season was going to end up like this and me believe it,” Williams told reporters on Monday. “You couldn’t tell me we...
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says bone bruise in ankle sidelined him; no update on extension talks

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said Monday that a bone bruise in his right ankle sidelined him over the final month of the season. Jackson was carted off the field early in a Dec. 12 loss to the Cleveland Browns with an ankle injury that coach John Harbaugh initially described as a sprain. Jackson was inactive for the Ravens’ final four games and practiced just once in that span. In his ...
NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson hasn’t talked to Ravens about extension

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is heading into the final year of his rookie deal, but he didn’t put a contract extension on the top of his list of offseason thoughts during a Monday press conference. Jackson said that he has not had any conversations with the team about his...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Steelers vs. Ravens: What they're saying in Baltimore after loss

Before losing six games in a row, the Baltimore Ravens sat atop the AFC standings with a record of 8-3. Now, they’re headed home without a playoff berth and evaluating draft picks after a season largely derailed by injuries. Here’s what some writers are saying after Sunday’s 16-13 home...
foxbaltimore.com

Roethlisberger on playing the Ravens in Baltimore "least favorite place to come and play"

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger may be in his final season in year 18, but he didn't show anything different than his usual game-winning heroics against the Ravens. Roethlisberger led his 11th game-winning drive against the Ravens in Pittsburgh's 16-13 win in overtime. The win kept the Steelers playoff chances alive and well, but ended the Ravens.
baltimoreravens.com

What the Steelers Said After Beating Ravens to Reach Playoffs

(opening statement) "That Steelers-Ravens, I can't say enough about the men in that locker room. Their collective will was on display. It was on display throughout a hostile environment today. Obviously, dire circumstances and so forth. A lot of competition in the stadium. Distractions, potentially on the outside. They were able to process all of that and make the necessary plays to secure a victory. I'm just appreciative of it, particularly some of those young ones. Najee [Harris] sustained an elbow injury and was able to get himself back into the game and make significant plays for us. Pat [Freiermuth] had an opportunity to get a first down. He came up a little short in terms of lacking a little awareness there, and we had to punt the ball. He came back and made a significant play. Ray-Ray [McCloud] had an opportunity to secure field position for us in overtime. He didn't. He came back and made a play. The growth and development of these young guys throughout this journey and the negativity that's usually associated with growth and development did not take away from their efforts. They smiled in the face of it, and I'm just appreciative of that. And, obviously, I'm appreciative of our quarterback—QB 1 [Ben Roethlisberger]. He's been smiling in the face of adversity for 18 years. So, even though it's not surprising, it's still appreciated. The turnovers were significant. Whenever we come in here, we better win the turnover battle. We're not getting out of this stadium unless we do. I'm just thankful for their efforts, and I'll stop talking."
FanSided

Ravens ‘could add’ Akiem Hicks to bolster their defensive line

The Baltimore Ravens are expected to see plenty of changes to their defensive line in the offseason. But could one of them be the acquisition of longtime Chicago Bears stalwart Akiem Hicks?. That’s at least the opinion of Beacher Report’s Brent Soblkesi who recently detailed “the best player” each team...
