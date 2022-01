I was once an orthodox believer in the power of timeout, the practice of having a child sit in a somewhat isolated chair for five minutes or so immediately after said child has misbehaved. I've promoted timeouts in this column, my books and my public presentations. Used consistently, it should take care of just about any discipline problem. I especially liked that timeout was painless yet still unpleasant enough to a young child to cause restraint the next time they were inclined to step out of line.

