OSWEGO – Empathy is the human connection to patient care and on Friday, January 7, at The Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health, as staff earned their Master Caster Certification through the TCC-EZ Master Caster Education Program, they volunteered to each wear a cast for a day, to experience first-hand what it would feel like for their patients.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO