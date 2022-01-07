ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillibrand, Higgins, Jacobs Urge DHS To Keep U.S.-Canada Land Border Open To Vaccinated Individuals

By Contributor
Oswego County Today
Oswego County Today
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. – As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 raises new challenges and continues to spread, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Congressman Brian Higgins (D-NY-26), and Congressman Chris Jacobs (R-NY-27) are urging the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to maintain the open U.S.-Canada land border for vaccinated individuals safely and...

