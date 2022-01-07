ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville Hires Ben Sowders as Director of Strength and Conditioning

By Matthew McGavic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One of the few holes on the support staff for the Louisville football program has now been filled.

Head coach Scott Satterfield announced Friday that the Cardinals have hired Georgia assistant director Ben Sowders as their next Director of Strength and Conditioning. He replaces Mike Sirignano, who was let go last month following the end of the regular season.

"Ben is considered one of the top young strength and conditioning coaches in the nation," Satterfield said in a release. "It's easy from watching Georgia compete this season that Ben has had a major impact on the physicalness and development on the Bulldog players, who are competing for the College Football National Championship. Ben brings the knowledge and experience that can elevate our football program."

Sowders certainly has an impressive pedigree. He spent four years with Georgia, helping the Bulldogs reach three SEC Championship games as well as a berth in this year's National Championship. Under his watch with UGA, Sowders helped mold 15 players who currently play in the NFL.

The Bowling Green, Ky. native also had stints with McNeese State, Georgia Tech, Gardner-Webb and Southern Miss. He is a 2008 graduate of Western Kentucky, where he played linebacker for the Hilltoppers, starting off as a walk-on before earning a role as a scholarship starter.

As it currently stands, Louisville has just two spots left to fill on their coaching staff. Outside linebackers coach Cort Dennison was fired after the end of the regular season, and tight ends coach/special teams coordinator Stu Holt was hired to the latter position at Virginia Tech. Both Satterfield and interim AD Josh Heird have also expressed to desire to "beef up" the recruiting staff.

Louisville finished the 2021 season with a mark of 6-7 (4-4 in ACC), including a 31-28 loss in the First Responder Bowl against Air Force.

(Photo of Ben Sowders via Twitter)

NFL
