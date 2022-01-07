ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
20th Television Head of Drama Michelle Mendelovitz to Exit

By Tim Baysinger
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michelle Mendelovitz is leaving 20th Television, where she was the studio’s head of drama. She will stay on until the end of the month. No replacement has been named. Mendelovitz joined 20th in March 2020 from Apple, where she was a creative executive. During her...

Related
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
Popculture

'SNL' Loses Major Talent Ahead of 2022 Episodes

Saturday Night Live will not be the same in 2022. The variety show just lost one of its head writers, Anna Drezen last month. Drezen has a new show premiering on Freeform, and she announced on Instagram that she will not be returning to SNL in the weeks to come.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Jeff Garlin Exits ‘The Goldbergs’ After HR Investigation of On-Set Behavior

Actor Jeff Garlin will not return to ABC’s comedy series “The Goldbergs” following a string of misconduct allegations against the actor and an HR investigation into his on-set behavior. Two sources close to the production confirmed to Variety that it was a mutual decision that Garlin would not return to “The Goldbergs.” Garlin has been one of the most prominent stars of “The Goldbergs” since the series premiered in 2013. Reports indicate that Garlin will not complete his work on the remainder of the production of the show’s ninth season. His termination is effective immediately. It remains uncertain how the show will explain...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Variety

DL Hughley to Star in Sitcom Based on His Life in Development at Fox

DL Hughley is developing a sitcom at Fox that is based on his life, Variety has learned. Hughley will star in the untitled multi-cam comedy in addition to serving as executive producer, writer, and co-creator. Owen Smith is the other co-creator as well as writer and executive producer. Fox has given the project a script commitment with a penalty attached. In the show, unfiltered, unapologetic, and opinionated radio host DL Hughley is free at work but under siege at home as he navigates life as a husband and father to an LGBTQ+ daughter, a son on the autism spectrum whose white girlfriend...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘The Goldbergs’ Star Wendi McLendon-Covey Confirms Four Additional Season 9 Episodes

As Deadline reported last month, amid the Jeff Garlin drama — which culminated with the actor’s exit from The Goldbergs following HR investigations — and as the show marked its 200th episode, the veteran ABC comedy series also received an order for four additional episodes, bringing its ninth season to 22 episodes. This morning, The Goldbergs star Wendi McLendon-Covey took to Instagram to confirm the additional episode order. “2022 has already thrown us many curveballs, but here’s some good news: ABC has ordered 4 additional episodes, bringing season 9 up to 22 episodes!,” she wrote next to photos teasing the comedy’s upcoming episode. “This week’s show will make you want to dance, so wash your leg warmers!” ABC, which just renewed another veteran series, Grey’s Anatomy, is yet to make a renewal recision on The Goldbergs. Nine seasons in, the 1980s family comedy remains a solid ratings performer and an anchor of ABC’s Wednesday comedy lineup. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wendi McLendon-Covey (@wendimclendoncovey)
TV SERIES
womenandhollywood.com

January 2022 Television Preview

As we welcome 2022 and make plans for the upcoming months, we have new shows to match our moods, grab our attention, and guide us through the first 31 days of the year. The TV premieres this month offer us a window into a different world: we can dive into a melodramatic murder mystery, or a comedy filled with chaotic moments and hijinks.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Jax Media’s Tony Hernandez & Lilly Burns Promoted To Presidents Of Imagine Entertainment, Will Oversee Film & TV

Tony Hernandez & Lilly Burns, co-founders of Emily in Paris producer Jax Media, have been promoted at Imagine Entertainment. The pair will become President of Imagine Entertainment and will oversee film and television at the Brian Grazer and Ron Howard-run company. This comes after Imagine acquired Jax Media, which also produces series including Russian Doll, A Black Lady Sketch Show and Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, in 2018. They will oversee features, television, kids and family and international, running all scripted content. They will also continue to lead Jax Media with Hernandez as CEO and Burns as CCO. Other series produced by Jax Media include TV Land’s Younger, HBO Max’s The Other Two and Southside, Netflix’s The Pentaverate, Showtime’s Work in Progress, Apple’s Hello, Jack!, Comedy Central’s Broad City and Inside Amy Schumer, ABC’s The Connors and Hulu’s Difficult People.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Sterling K. Brown
Person
Ronald D. Moore
L.A. Weekly

UnBinged Picks the Best Television of 2021

While folks were slowly leaving their houses and attempting to return to normal, the best television of 2021 helped ease the awkward tension by acting as a touchstone in which people could relate to others (from a safe distance) again. Some shows wrote the pandemic into their storylines, but most chose to ignore it, and we were glad.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Mahershala Ali Drama ‘The Plot’ Lands Series Pickup at Onyx Collective/Hulu

Tara Duncan’s Onyx Collective has won its first major bidding war. The brand, which will see its content live on Hulu, has landed rights to Mahershala Ali drama The Plot, based on the novel by Jean Hanff Korelitz. Sources say Duncan fought hard to land the drama as producers including Endeavor Content shopped the package and sought a straight-to-series order. (Sources note HBO also bid for the series but dropped out rather than offering the formal pickup.) The Plot, which will stream on Hulu, is described as a cat-and-mouse story that revolves around Jake, a struggling author, who commits an act of...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Steve Levitan’s ‘Reboot’ Scores Series Pickup at Hulu

Hulu has given a series order to Reboot, a star-studded comedy from Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan. The project, which marks Levitan’s follow-up to multiple Emmy winner Modern Family, stars Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville. Judy Greer has also joined the cast, taking over a role that Leslie Bibb played in the pilot episode. Reboot stars Key and Knoxville as the two male leads of an early 2000s family sitcom that Hulu decides to reboot, forcing its dysfunctional cast back together. Now they must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world. “Steve’s incredible track record speaks for itself. Modern Family was brilliant and...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Hulu Orders 20th Television Comedy ‘Reboot’ To Series; Judy Greer Joins Alongside Keegan-Michael Key & Johnny Knoxville

Hulu has ordered the Steven Levitan and 20th Television comedy Reboot to series. Judy Greer has notched the female lead character role of Bree Marie Larson in the Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville comedy series, replacing Leslie Bibb. Deadline hears that the writers took the direction of the female lead character in a different direction. The nine-time Emmy winning Levitan created, wrote, is executive producing and is show-running Reboot. Steeped in the irony of the television’s industry continuing inclination to “reboot” hit shows from the past, the series begins when Hulu reboots an early 2000’s family sitcom, forcing its dysfunctional cast  back together. Now...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#20th Television#Creative Executive#Drama#Abc Signature#Washington Black#Hulu#Lgbtq#Apple Mendelovitz#Sony Pictures Tv#Cbs
Deadline

‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Premiere Sets HBO Max Viewer Record

HBO said that the Season 2 premiere of Euphoria starring Emmy winner Zendaya drew 2.4 million viewers across all its platforms Sunday night, saying it is the strongest digital premiere performance of any HBO episode on HBO Max since the streaming service’s launch last May. The network said that the Sam Levinson-created series’ second-season debut scored more than nine times higher than its Season 1 premiere in digital viewing, which came in June 2019 via HBO Go and HBO Now. HBO did not provide a viewership number for Euphoria‘s linear broadcast last night; for its series premiere, that number was 577,000...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Hulu Orders ‘Reboot’ to Series With Judy Greer Set to Star

Judy Greer has been cast as the female lead in “Reboot,” replacing “American Housewife” star Leslie Bibb, who was originally announced for the series about the tensions when a beloved sitcom is revived nearly 20 years after it was canceled. 20th Century Television announced Greer’s casting...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Cynthia Erivo to Star in and Produce Sci-Fi Film ‘Blink Speed’ at Netflix

Cynthia Erivo is set to star in and produce a science-fiction film for Netflix titled “Blink Speed,” an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. Netflix acquired the rights to Eric Brown’s short story “Blink Speed” in an auction, and Brown (“Queen Bitch and the High Horse”) is also writing the screenplay.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Emily in Paris’ Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 at Netflix

Critics may not think highly of Emily in Paris but Netflix certainly does. The streaming giant has renewed the Darren Star comedy for two additional seasons, taking the Lily Collins starrer through its fourth season. The supersized renewal arrives two and a half weeks after the sophomore season returned. Netflix, which does not release traditional viewership data, says the new season topped its global top 10 list in 94 countries with 107.6 million hours viewed in its first five days. Season one, which ranked as its most-viewed comedy of 2020, topped the same list across 53 countries. While season one of Emily in...
TV SERIES
