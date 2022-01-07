Mom accidently shoots her 4-year-old child on Detroit’s east side: police

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Detroit Police say a mother admitted to accidently shooting her own 4-year-old child Friday on the city's east side.

Police were investigating at the scene on the 6500 block of Brush Street, between Milwaukee Ave. and East Grand Blvd., where the mother said the shooting happened at around 3 p.m.

The mom initially told police that she and her child were first approached by a man as they were returning home. The suspect tried to snatch her purse, she said, but was unsuccessful. The mother then said the suspect fired multiple shots, striking the child in the leg and the arm.

The woman then changed her story, police said, admitting that she shot the child.

At this point it appears that there wasn't an attempted robbery at all.

“We’re going through a lot of information right now,” Police Chief James White said. “We’re trying to piece it all together—the puzzle is not coming together as it should at this point.”

White said authorities were notified by a local hospital where the child was brought by their mother.

The child was last reported in critical condition.

“It’s very frustrating and very sad,” White said. “…We have a lot of questions we got to get answered.”

Police said evidence at the scene looks like the shooting happened inside the home, not outside like the mother had said.

“What we’re being told right now is this is a random robbery, but again, we are trying to make the pieces fit to the story,” said White.

Police said they were looking for at least one African American male in a brown or tan F150 truck in connection with the shooting. Later, police said they were no longer searching for anyone.

The chief was clearly frustrated as he spoke with reporters.

“It’s enough, you know? We’re all tired. The community is tired. We’re tired. Gun fire, Friday afternoon, 4-year-old baby coming home with mom, and again — regardless of how this story comes together — the bottom line is we’ve got a 4-year-old baby that’s shot at this house. We’re going to put all our efforts into getting the person who shot them. Believe it,” White said.

“…It should not, should not happen. Unnecessary gun fire. People randomly firing at folks and hitting children is unacceptable.”

This is a developing story. Stay turned for updates.