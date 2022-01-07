ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Play This New ETF PPI to Beat Inflation

By Sanghamitra Saha
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

AXS Investments, has recently launched its first Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) the AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI). The launch seems to be extremely timely as the developed world is striving to beat sky-high inflation currently.

The consumer price index (CPI) jumped at its fastest annual pace in nearly 40 years in November. The datapoints were almost in line with market expectations. Consumer prices soared 6.8% year over year in November, which was more than the 6.2% rise in October and slightly higher than the 6.7% expected. Excluding food and energy, inflation went up to 4.9% in November from 4.6% in October, the highest since June of 1991.

U.S. producer prices in November increased 0.8% sequentially, the most since July and above market expectations of 0.5% due to supply and labor constraints and robust demand. Wholesale prices in the United States gained 9.6% in November from a year ago, marking the highest level since November 2010. The pace beat economists’ estimate of 9.2%. Wholesale prices increased at their fastest pace on record in November.

No wonder, the new ETF launch is very timely and may amass considerable assets in the near term. Let’s delve a little deeper (read: Best Index ETFs to Play the Surge in Inflation ).

Inside PPI

PPI is a multi-asset ETF, which is active in nature and does not track a benchmark. The AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF seeks long-term capital appreciation in inflation-adjusted terms.

The portfolio includes an active mix of historically inflation-sensitive stocks and ETFs, including commodities, TIPS, cyclical stocks such as industrials, materials, banks, home builders, and more. The expense ratio of 0.71%.

There are 50 securities in the fund. Regions Financial Corp (2.84%), Devon Energy (2.80%) and Marathon Oil (2.80%) are the top three holdings of PPI.

How Does It Fit In a Portfolio?

Commodities are often viewed as a hedge against inflation. Moreover, higher inflation is feared to weaken corporate earnings, which in turn, would hurt equity prices. In such a scenario, commodities may gain as an alternative investment.

TIPS ETFs offer robust real returns during inflationary periods unlike its unprotected peers in the fixed-income world. These securities pay an interest on an inflated-principal amount (principal rises with inflation) and when the securities mature, investors get either the inflation-adjusted principal or the original principal, whichever is greater. As a result, both the principal amount and the interest payments will keep on increasing with rising consumer prices.

Cyclical sectors tend to follow the economic cycle of expansion and recession. With the economy gaining momentum and inflation rising, these sectors are likely to fare well. Since PPI offers exposure to the above-mentioned asset classes, the fund should be best-positioned in the current scenario.

Any Competition?

There are lot of products to beat inflation. Among TIPS, iShares TIPS Bond ETF TIP is the most popular with an asset base of $38.84 billion. Among commodities, gold bullion ETFs like SPDR Gold Shares GLD is also a great bet. However, PPI offers a mixed exposure where the product wins.


Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Get it free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SPDR Gold Shares (GLD): ETF Research Reports

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Ppi#Consumer Price Index#Etfs#Axs Investments#Regions Financial Corp#Devon Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
mining.com

Crypto can’t beat gold as an inflation hedge, says Barrick boss

The world’s second-biggest gold miner is confident prices will hold firm this year, if not rise, as investors use the metal rather than cryptocurrencies to hedge against inflation and jewelry demand picks up. “The risk is on the upside,” Barrick Gold Corp. Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow said in...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Navigating The New World Of Inflation

A generation of investors has never had to seriously worry about inflation. For the first time in decades, investors need to focus on the impact of higher inflation. Portfolio Manager, Russ Koesterich, CFA, JD discusses how. A generation of investors has never had to seriously worry about inflation. For more...
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Low-Volatility ETF Chock-Full of Hideout Plays

As was widely documented last week, the technology sector is slumping to start 2022. One week doesn’t determine how that sector, or any other, will perform over the course of the year, but with technology’s status as the largest group in the S&P 500, it’s understandable that plenty of investors are pensive early in 2022.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

CatchMark Becomes An Inflation Play

When we first covered CatchMark, we outlined the company's history and the highly destructive Triple-T deal. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) was reeling from a dividend cut when we first covered this REIT. Investors were obviously disillusioned and there was a sense of disbelief about how CTT could lose money on a deal when the underlying asset had appreciated so much. With year-end tax-loss selling just around the corner and the forward multiple not exactly looking cheap, we decided to stay out. The stock did drop sharply into year end, but has since recovered back to where it was when we wrote about it. It has underperformed its peers and we think there is some alpha here to be had.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy