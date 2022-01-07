ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

1 Patriots player ruled out, 9 others questionable vs. Miami

By Ryan Hannable
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ufcyk_0dfoYSYn00

The Patriots have 10 players on their injury report ahead of the regular-season finale against the Dolphins.

Kyle Dugger (hand) missed practice all week and was ruled out Friday, while nine more players were listed as questionable.

Nelson Agholor, who has missed the last two games with a concussion, was removed, so is good to go.

The Patriots will take on the Dolphins Sunday afternoon in South Florida. It is a 4:25 p.m. kickoff.

Here's the complete injury report.

OUT
DB Kyle Dugger, Hand

QUESTIONABLE
C David Andrews, Shoulder
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
DB Cody Davis, Wrist
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
RB Damien Harris, Hamstring
LB Dont'a Hightower, Knee
WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh
S Adrian Phillips, Knee
T Isaiah Wynn, Hip

Thanks to MacFarlane Energy, your Mitsubishi Diamond Elite contractor, where they can very affordably heat your three-season room with a Mitsubishi ductless hyper heat unit. Please visit MacFarlaneEnergy.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Rob Gronkowski News

Cover your eyes, Antonio Brown. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver expressed his unhappiness with his contract situation during a Full Send podcast appearance, noting that Tom Brady had taken care of his go-to tight end, Rob Gronkowski. On Sunday, Gronkowski proved Brown’s point. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
NFL
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Reveals How He’ll Be Spending His Bonus

Rob Gronkowski had a major contract incentive during Sunday afternoon’s win over the Carolina Panthers. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end needed seven catches and 85 yards to hit a $1 million contract incentive. Tom Brady made sure his go-to tight end got it. Gronkowski finished the game with...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football#Wr#Mitsubishi Diamond Elite
The Spun

NFL Fans Were Furious With CBS On Sunday Afternoon

NFL fans were not happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon, but the network isn’t to blame. Due to league broadcasting rules, CBS had to switch in some markets from the end of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to show the start of the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills contest.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Dolphins’ Brian Flores Breaks Out Best Bill Belichick After Patriots Sweep

The Miami Dolphins undoubtedly are on the upswing. After beating the New England Patriots in Sunday’s season finale, 33-24, the Dolphins clinched their second straight winning season. While that may not seem like much, it’s the first time the team has done so finishing the campaign 11-5 in both the 2000 and 2001 seasons.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Fans Are Furious With Mike Zimmer On Sunday

If this was Mike Zimmer’s final game as the Minnesota Vikings head coach, he’s going out with some angry fans. The Vikings beat the Bears, 31-17, on Sunday afternoon, to conclude their 2021 regular season with a victory. While the fan base is likely happy with a win,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Tom Brady refused to sit out until securing Rob Gronkowski’s big-money incentive

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were thrashing the Carolina Panthers in Week 18, leaving little reason to keep the starters in ahead of the Bucs’ playoff run. Well, Tom Brady wasn’t quite satisfied with his day’s work. The veteran quarterback could be seeing refusing to take a seat on the bench in order to get back on the field with one key goal in mind; getting Rob Gronkowski his incentive money. Via Ari Meirov, Brady could be seen refusing to come out of the game in order to throw one more completion to his beloved tight end, a completion which saw Gronkowski pocket a cool $500,000.
NFL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, worried about a Kirk Cousins mega-deal, saw the future four years ago

La Velle's 3-2 Pitch: Three observations and two predictions on Sundays. Nearly four years later, the results are in: Signing Kirk Cousins was a mistake. It's a signing that ultimately could result in firings: the general manager, other leaders in the front office, members of the coaching staff and a head coach who knew this day might come. In fact, he basically predicted it.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Coach Trade Speculation

Could we have a blockbuster NFL head coaching trade this offseason?. According to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, the Las Vegas Raiders could look to make a blockbuster trade for a head coach. While the Raiders have been linked to Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, the AFC West franchise...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Giants’ pitiful QB sneak

Last week, New York Giants head coach Joe Judge went on an 11-minute rant about how the organization is “not a clown show” and that despite the team’s pitiful record under his watch, things are way better than they seem. Sunday, the Giants ran a football play...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Vic Fangio delivers incredibly harsh response about Drew Lock's performance

Vic Fangio has a long history with Drew Lock, but after Saturday night, their relationship may have reached a turning point. The Denver Broncos fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 28-24 on Saturday to slip to 7-10 on the season as Lock was 12-for-24 passing for 162 yards, along with 4 carries for 35 yards and 2 touchdowns. Fangio, however, was evidently not pleased with the former Missouri quarterback because he was asked about the difference between the Broncos and other AFC West teams.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Shocked By Sean McVay On Sunday Night

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has never lost an NFL game when his team had the lead at halftime. That is about to change, though. The Rams and the 49ers are tied, 24-24, with a couple of minutes remaining in overtime. San Francisco has the ball and is driving. With a touchdown, the 49ers will win the game; with a field goal, the 49ers will need to stop the Rams from scoring on their ensuing drive.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Bears will have hard time hiring a big-name head coach if Ryan Pace is still with organization

The Chicago Bears are facing some pretty important decisions heading into the start of their 2022 offseason. While the expectation is Matt Nagy will coach his final game Sunday, general manager Ryan Pace’s future is more uncertain. The overwhelming feeling right now is that Pace will be retained by the Bears in some fashion, be it as GM or as a potential head of football operations.
NFL
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
748K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy