1 Patriots player ruled out, 9 others questionable vs. Miami

The Patriots have 10 players on their injury report ahead of the regular-season finale against the Dolphins.

Kyle Dugger (hand) missed practice all week and was ruled out Friday, while nine more players were listed as questionable.

Nelson Agholor, who has missed the last two games with a concussion, was removed, so is good to go.

The Patriots will take on the Dolphins Sunday afternoon in South Florida. It is a 4:25 p.m. kickoff.

Here's the complete injury report.

OUT

DB Kyle Dugger, Hand

QUESTIONABLE

C David Andrews, Shoulder

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

DB Cody Davis, Wrist

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

RB Damien Harris, Hamstring

LB Dont'a Hightower, Knee

WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh

S Adrian Phillips, Knee

T Isaiah Wynn, Hip

