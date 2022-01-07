Proposed Law Would Strengthen Clients' Suits Against Insurance Companies for Bad Faith

HARRISBURG – Northampton County Rep. Robert Freeman has proposed legislation that would permit PA’s Workers’ Insurance Fund to sell health insurance in an effort to make health insurance more affordable. The State Workers’ Insurance Fund within the Department of Labor and Industry was established to provide a workers’ compensation program for PA businesses that could not access workers’ compensation insurance in the private sector. It’s only permitted to sell workers’ compensation insurance. Freeman’s House Bill 2168 would expand its offerings to include health insurance, which could be purchased by individuals or businesses for their employees. It would also create more competition within the health insurance market to help drive rates down. The bill was referred to the PA House Labor and Industry Committee for consideration.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO