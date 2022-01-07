ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Proposed Law Would Strengthen Clients' Suits Against Insurance Companies for Bad Faith

By Charles Toutant
Law.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bill allowing lawsuits against insurance companies that unreasonably deny or delay resolution of auto injury claims could face a vote by lawmakers soon. The measure would allow policyholders to...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

Unacknowledged Nuptial Agreements

Domestic Relations Law (DRL) §236 (B)(3) deals with the enforceability of nuptial agreements in a matrimonial action. It provides that “[a]n agreement by the parties, made before or during the marriage, shall be valid and enforceable in a matrimonial action if such agreement is in writing, subscribed by the parties, and acknowledged or proven in the manner required to entitle a deed to be recorded.”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Law.com

An Insurance Fraud Year in Review

The year 2021 will be remembered for many things, of course including that, as of this writing, a total of more than 800,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. For lawyers who represent insurance companies in cases seeking to challenge fraudulent claims and other types of insurance fraud, as well as for the federal and state attorneys who are on the front lines battling the same problem, 2021 also is likely to be recalled as the “Year of Insurance Fraud.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law.com

Gibson Dunn Reps Insurer in COVID-19 Business Losses Suit Against Tribal Court Judges

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher filed a lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court on behalf of Lexington Insurance Company. The suit, targeting four judges of the Cabazon Reservation Court of Appeals, seeks declaratory judgment that the tribal court has no jurisdiction over Lexington in an underlying insurance coverage lawsuit, which pertains to business losses due to COVID-19. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-00015, Lexington Insurance Company v. Mueller et al.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auto Insurance#Legislature#Lawsuits#Faith#S1559 A1659#Senate#The General Assembly
Law.com

Man Sues Equifax, TransUnion Over Fair Credit Reporting Act Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Equifax and TransUnion were sued Monday in Georgia Northern District Court for claims under the Fair Credit Reporting Act. The suit was filed pro se by Marcus Marchman. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00013, Marchman v. Experian, LLC et al.
LAW
davisvanguard.org

CA Appeals Court Halts ‘Bad Boys Bail Bonds’ Efforts to Collect $38 Million, Agrees Bail Companies Must Follow Consumer Protection Laws in Historic Decision

ALAMEDA, CA – The bail bond industry must follow consumer protection laws, the California Court of Appeal indicated Wednesday after it upheld a lower court decision to prevent collection of $38 million in contracts by Bad Boys Bail Bonds. The appeal court decision came as a result of a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wdac.com

Proposal Offers Health Insurance Through PA Workers Insurance Fund

HARRISBURG – Northampton County Rep. Robert Freeman has proposed legislation that would permit PA’s Workers’ Insurance Fund to sell health insurance in an effort to make health insurance more affordable. The State Workers’ Insurance Fund within the Department of Labor and Industry was established to provide a workers’ compensation program for PA businesses that could not access workers’ compensation insurance in the private sector. It’s only permitted to sell workers’ compensation insurance. Freeman’s House Bill 2168 would expand its offerings to include health insurance, which could be purchased by individuals or businesses for their employees. It would also create more competition within the health insurance market to help drive rates down. The bill was referred to the PA House Labor and Industry Committee for consideration.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Law.com

State Farm Sues Woman, Others Over Insurance Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Womble Bond Dickinson filed a complaint in interpleader on behalf of State Farm Insurance Thursday in Georgia Southern District Court. The complaint names Elizabeth Holly Dykstra and other claimants. The case is 2:21-cv-00136, State Farm Life Insurance Company v. Dykstra et al.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul proposes series of laws that would allow expanded housing construction

Gov. Kathy Hochul outlined several measures to allow for expanded development of affordable housing, pledging overall to add or preserve 100,000 affordable housing units over five years, including 10,000 units with supportive services. “Every New Yorker deserves access to affordable housing, whether they’re at risk of homelessness or struggle to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

New state law prevents insurance discrimination against specific dog breeds

Another of the new state laws taking effect in the new year is one that will benefit pets and their owners. News 10 NBC reports insurance companies will no longer be able to discriminate against homeowners based on the breed of dog they own. Adrienne McHargue, vice president and chief operating officer at Lollypop Farm calls the new law a “game changer” for owners of breeds like pit bulls and rottweilers, often considered more dangerous than other breeds.
PETS
Law.com

Why a Testator’s Next of Kin Matters in Probate

Even lawyers who do not practice in Surrogate’s Court often do not understand why it is necessary in a probate proceeding to deal with people who are not named in a testator’s will. Executors nominated in decedents’ wills often question why it is necessary to contact anyone not...
LAW
bloomberglaw.com

Texas Attorney Must Face Client Poaching Suit, Appeals Court Says

Commercial speech not protected under state’s anti-SLAPP law. Houston-based attorney Anthony G. Buzbee lost his bid to toss a tortious interference claim filed by another local law firm over alleged client poaching, with a state court of appeals opinion affirming a lower court’s decision. The Court of Appeals...
TEXAS STATE
Bay News 9

Maine Supreme Court to weigh in on suit against anti-CMP corridor law

Maine’s Supreme Court is set to take up questions about whether to uphold a law enacted by voters late last year that seeks to block Central Maine Power’s controversial Western Maine transmission line project. Late last week, the state’s Business and Consumer Court granted CMP’s request to refer...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

10 NewLaw Resolutions for 2022

One thing all NewLaw initiatives have in common is that they are predicated on a desire to change for the better. So, using the most common New Year’s resolutions as a starting point, here are 10 NewLaw resolutions for 2022. We are only a few days into 2022, which...
LAW
Law.com

Legal Staffing Agencies Are Wading Into Subscription Pricing. Will Law Firms Be Receptive?

The subscription model is spreading across legal services, from e-discovery to lawyers’ client services. Now, lawyer staffing agencies are also offering subscription-based options to their clients to help those facing consistent, voluminous legal matters. Previously, most lawyer and paralegal staffing agencies offered a “success fee,” or contingency arrangement. At...
ECONOMY
Law.com

Sowmya Bharathi’s Fascination With People Led Her From Public Service to Big Law

After 15 years as a federal public defender, Sowmya Bharathi joined Akerman as a partner and first-chair trial lawyer in late 2021. In an interview, Bharathi said her lifelong curiosity of people led her to law, while her parents' insistence in public service led her to represent indigent defendants. Bharathi's...
LAW
Law.com

These Big Law Firms Are Backing the Equal Rights Amendment

As a legal battle to add the Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution goes up on appeal, major law firms are once again diving into the fight. Virginia, Illinois and Nevada sued in 2020 in an effort to have the amendment recognized as ratified by the required number of states. U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras last year ruled that the challenging states acted too late to force the amendment’s addition to the Constitution.
LAW
Law.com

Cannistra Realty LLC v. U.S. Envtl. Prot. Agency

OPINION & ORDER Before the Court are cross-motions for summary judgment filed by: 1) Plaintiff/Counterclaim Defendant Cannistra Realty, LLC (“Cannistra”); and 2) Defendant/Counterclaim Plaintiff United States Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) and Defendants Michael S. Regan and Pat Evangelista, in their official capacities as EPA Administrator and Director of Region 2 of the EPA Superfund and Emergency Management Division, respectively (collectively, “Defendants”). (ECF Nos. 103, 110.) For the following reasons, Defendants’ motion is GRANTED and Cannistra’s motion is DENIED. I. BACKGROUND A. Facts The following facts are undisputed except where noted.1 1. The Cannistra Property In 1996, Cannistra purchased a parcel of real property, slightly smaller than one acre, located at 115-125 Kisco Avenue, Mt. Kisco, NY 10549 (the “Cannistra Property”). (P’s 56.1 Stmt. 1.) The Cannistra Property consists of a two-story building and a parking lot, which take up “essentially the entire parcel, such that there is virtually no undeveloped land at the site.” (Id.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy