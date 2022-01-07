ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Power on failure messages: Failed to start the virtual machine

By Nat21
vmware.com
 5 days ago

I converted a physical machine into a virtual one with vcenter convert without any problem. Too bad...

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

Related
mspoweruser.com

Dell announces Alienware m17 R5, a 17-inch AMD Advantage laptop with Smart Fan control technology

At CES 2022, Dell announced the new Alienware m17 R5, a 17-inch AMD Advantage laptop. This is the first laptop that will come with AMD SmartAccess Graphics in addition to SmartAccess Memory and SmartShift MAX. Also, Dell included a patent-pending Smart Fan control technology in this laptop. With this technology, each individual fan can independently spin-up, slow-down or remain steady based on various sensors in the system.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This powerful Dell laptop is down to $250 for a limited time only

If you’re on the hunt for affordable but reliable laptop deals, it’s highly recommended that you go with Dell laptop deals. The brand is one of the most trusted names in the industry because of high-quality products like the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, which is currently available from Dell for just $250 after a $135 discount to its original price of $385.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Auto Virtual Machine order placement with additional IP

We have two physical rack servers with ESXi has been installed on each of them. We have also installed Vcenter server appliance on first ESXi . We now going to create a virtual machines/VPS on both ESXi through WHMCS. Our architecture is behind the NAT, that is both ESXi servers are having private IP subnets and are controlled by cisco firepower. We have NAT on firepower with public to private IP.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Machine
vmware.com

New virtual machine grabbing all the memory allocated

I have been a light user of VmWare workstation for five-ish years. Typically I am running three machines at the same time. Last week, for the first time in about two years, and first time in Workstation Pro version 15, I spun up a new Windows 10 machine. And I am having some trouble with it.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

ESXi 7.0.0 install fails after "gss loaded successfully" message

So, last year, I, a relative noob, installed ESXi on my Raspberry Pi 4 (8GB) and had fun learning what it could offer. When the license was about to expire, I broke the setup down and used it somewhere else. Today, I wanted to set it up again and I have had trouble. The installer stops after the message "gss loaded successfully" . Tried many times, stopping at the same point each time.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: No Audio coming from Virtual machine

Can anyone help me. I am unable to hear the audio from the virtual machine. I have registered the audio event to received the audio data but that's not working as well. I have created the screenshot video i.e. https://www.screencast.com/t/c6CcXbKr5nZ. If anyone have an idea, please reply. 0 Kudos. 2...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Problem with locked virtual machine after esxi host crash

A few days ago my ESXi host crashed because of an unknown reason. I had to reinstall my ESXi host (on same hardware) from scratch but I was able to restore configuration from a previous backup. But unfortunately there is one corrupt vm. Can't register / start / stop this...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Windows 10
NewsBreak
Software
addictivetips.com

How to spin up virtual machines fast on Ubuntu with Quickemu

Virtualization on Ubuntu is one of its strengths. However, setting up a VM as a new user can be tedious and confusing. That’s where Quickemu comes in. It harnesses the power of QEMU in the Linux kernel and automatically spins up virtual machines fast. Here’s how to use it on your Ubuntu system.
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

The Virtual Machine Management service encountered an error while configuring the hard disk

While installing an OS on Hyper-V virtual machine, you might come across an error saying The Virtual Machine Management service encountered an error while configuring the hard disk on virtual machine [virtual-machine-name]. You might also get an error code named 0x80070050. If so, you can follow this tutorial to know about the cause and fix the issue within moments.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

VCenter appliance failed to start vpxd service

Hello, I have a problem with starting VMware VCenter. I've got this error:. # service-control --start --all Operation not cancellable. Please wait for it to finish... Performing start operation on service lwsmd... Successfully started service lwsmd Performing start operation on service vmafdd... Successfully started service vmafdd Performing start operation on service vmdird... Successfully started service vmdird Performing start operation on service vmcad... Successfully started service vmcad Performing start operation on profile: ALL... Successfully started service vmware-vmon Service-control failed. Error: Failed to start services in profile ALL. RC=1, stderr=Failed to start sca, envoy, vpxd-svcs services. Error: Operation timed out.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

VMware Directory Service start failure.

Problem with the VMware Directory Service failing to start. In the log file,. 2022-01-05T20:12:36.966Z:t@13080960:ERROR: Legacy data store is detected. Run schema patch (-u option) before running in normal mode. 2022-01-05T20:12:36.966Z:t@13080960:ERROR: Lotus Vmdird startup failed (9600) Any ideas on what this means? How to fix?. Thanks.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Unauthenticated access through UAG

I'm setting up a test lab with Horizon 8.2 and and Unified Access Gateway appliance 21.03. Our goal is to provide remote access to published applications using SAML authentication. It was my understanding that I could use the UAG for this, as demonstrated in https://techzone.vmware.com/vmware?share=video2053&title=vmware-unified-access-gateway-39-whats-new. However, I get the error "Unauthenticated access is not supported with external gateways like Security server, Unified Access Gateway.". It also states on https://docs.vmware.com/en/VMware-Horizon/2103/horizon-console-administration/GUID-C9A3DAFE-7CE4-4C1... that: "Unauthenticated access is not supported with an Unified Access Gateway appliance.". If this is the case, then how can it be demonstrated in the video? It seems like the information is contradicting each other and I can't help but think that I'm missing a piece of the puzzle. How can I get this to work?
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Cannot enable control for Fusion on my Mac

It has been a bit since I launched my Windows VM and now when I launched it is asking me to go to Security and Privacy Preferences to allow Fusion to control my Mac - which I am pretty sure I already did some time back. But now when I go to Pref/Sec&Priv and after unlocking the padlock I scroll down to VMWare Fusion and it is not clicked and when I click in it it does nothing. I can click on any other app and the box goes unchecked/checked with each mouse click. But on Fusion I get nothing.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Edge transport node in Resgistration Pending state

I have deployed Edge transport node, configuration state is Registration Pending. I took console of edge vm and its giving error "Failed to start Edge Datapath " In examining the /var/log/ join_mp.log on the edge, you notice that the edge is using an incorrect thumbprint to join to the management plane:
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Can't command line upgrade the Horizon Agent?

I seem to be having an issue with command line upgrade of the Horizon Agent on some persistent desktops. I'm doing this as I have a number to do, and I would rather not have to log into each of them to do the upgrade manually. I've found that if...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Vmware crash

Hello, when I launch a virtual machine on vmware pro my screen freezes and my pc crashes completely (it reboots) I really need help as I use it for my lessons. Guest OS and version? Is this the only VM which has this problem, or are there multiple?. The version...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: Does VMware fusion pro run on Mac M1 chip?

I recently purchased VMware fusion 12 pro and when I got the download link it was for intel based Macs. I have the new MacBook Pro M1, so do I need to return the software and purchase something else or will it run on my M1? Thanks. 0 Kudos. 38...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

The memory and cpu usage displayed by vsphere does not match the actual

VSphere and Guest OS metrics measure different things. Memory usage for a VM object tracks "active" or "touched" memory, which is a heuristic of how many pages where actively read from / written to. 24 is 75% of 32 so either that VM was just powered on when you took the screenshot or it's memory is preallocated. In any case, not the same metrics, they are not supposed to match.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy