Taco Bell Launches Monthly Subscription Option – One Free Taco A Day

By Dwyer & Michaels
I-Rock 93.5
I-Rock 93.5
 5 days ago
Taco Bell has decided to launch the rumored subscription service they've been working on, and you could potentially rob the company blind with it if you wanted to. The service, called the "Taco Lovers Pass," will cost $10...

