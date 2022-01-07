Mansion Global Daily: The Time to Strike in South Florida is Now, Gold Coast Price Growth Set to Slow but Remain Robust, and More
By Mansion Global Staff
mansionglobal.com
4 days ago
Deals on South Florida Homes May Be Slipping Away Like Sand, But Not if You Know Where to Look. Lower-profile areas are luring luxury buyers with attractive prices and the prospect of a quick return. Read More. BY THE NUMBERS. LISTING OF THE DAY. Siesta Key, Florida, Home Boasts...
Miami (CBSMiami) – The term “bomb cyclone” will likely be associated with forecasts across the eastern United States later this week and weekend.
The term simply refers to a developing area of low pressure which, when the pressure drops 24 millibars over 24 hours, is often referred to a “bomb.”
The forecast continue to suggest that from the 24-hour period between Thursday and Friday night an area of low pressure forms off the coast of Florida and, as it moves northeast, rapidly intensifies. Some computer forecasts lower the pressure well over 24 millibars in the 24-hour period.
Pressure drops over 24 mb in 24 hours classifying this storm as a bomb cyclone. (CBSMiami)
Similar to hurricanes, the lower the pressure the more intense the storm. As the storm intensifies Friday off the east coast, a northwest wind will develop across the Southeastern United States. This wind direction and speed is what’s needed to bring cool dry air here into South Florida.
Cooler air makes it into South Florida by Saturday morning. (CBSMiami)
Weekend temperatures will see 50s in the morning with a breeze followed by afternoons in the 70s.
It’s not a typical cold front that we can see coming but the results will be similar.
27-Year-Old Tech Trailblazer Buys $6.7 Million Home at Miami’s One Thousand Museum. Lucy Guo, founder of Backend Capital, hopes to use the roof’s helipad for group workouts. BY THE NUMBERS. LISTING OF THE DAY. Home in the Heart of Brooklyn’s Hip Williamsburg Spans Three Floors Plus a Rooftop...
SUNNY ISLES (CBSMiami) – Our new COVID reality often requires a pit stop at a testing site or urgent care center for a test to make sure you’re good-to-go, whether you’re going back to work, school or even back home.
“We’re going back to Canada,” a MedRite patient told CBS4 News.
Another informing us, “I’m traveling to Brazil so I’m here taking a rapid test.”
But, as the old adage goes, don’t always believe what you read. You’re not necessarily getting “same day results” as the sign out front suggests. It’s something CBS4 news reporter Joel Waldman found out the hard way.
“I took...
Nationwide Housing Rents Up 21 Percent in the Last 12 Month. National property broker Redfin is reporting average monthly residential rents increased 21% nationwide over the past year and 7% in a single month. These are the highest annual and monthly growth rates in at least two years -- as far back as Redfin's rental data goes.
After Years of Open-Plan Living, How Has Covid Affected Floor Layouts?. Long-term working and schooling from home has made privacy a higher priority. Live in a 13-Bedroom Monastery Older Than the Kingdom of Portugal. The home in the Porto district includes an attached 12th-century church that still holds mass once...
Residential property price growth looks set to slow sharply in the coming year. The latest data from Halifax shows that annual house price growth hit a 17-year high as the market defied expectations in 2021. But interest rate hikes and wider cost of living increases will almost certainly put the brakes on the recent surge in values, according to various experts.
The cooldown that characterized South Florida real estate just a few years ago has given way to a white-hot housing market, fueled by an influx of pandemic-weary buyers looking to escape to hotter temps and much lower taxes. Across South Florida, listing prices for high-end homes shot up around 14%...
This custom 2019 home features a Roman bath-style pool with pillars that takes up much of the home’s ground floor, a guesthouse atop the gated and arched entryway and 145 feet of water frontage with a private boat lift. Known as Casa Flamingo, the home on Flamingo Avenue is...
2021 ended on a high note, at least in terms of U.K. property prices. The average price of a residence in the U.K. was £276,091 (US$374,864) in December, according to the Halifax House Price Index, released Friday. Home prices rose more than £24,500 in 2021, the largest annual rise since March 2003.
Housing markets throughout the U.S. remain very active as looming mortgage rate increases prompt more buyers to search for homes, according to a Realtor.com report released Thursday. In December, median listing prices across the U.S. rose 10% year over year to $375,000, with more than one-quarter of large metros posting...
Post-Christmas Boom in U.K. Listings Bodes Well for Buyers in 2022. One of the country’s leading property portals recorded the highest number of new homes for sale on Boxing Day, or Dec. 26, ever. Read More. BY THE NUMBERS. LISTING OF THE DAY. Rock Star-Designed Gem in London’s Brook...
Remote work and low-interest rates continue to push U.S. home buyers toward vacation homes. Demand for secondary residences increased 77% in December compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to a report Thursday from Redfin. “The wealthy are still flush with cash and have access to cheap debt, which is why second-home...
At $14 Million, a More Than 150-Acre Estate Is Indiana’s Priciest Home for Sale. Proceeds from the sale of the mansion, built by a late timeshare entrepreneur and philanthropist, will fund an endowment for her education nonprofit. Read More. BY THE NUMBERS. LISTING OF THE DAY. An Italian Villa...
The U.K.’s property market is fresh from a record-breaking holiday season that may signal more housing stock on the horizon for the inventory-starved country, according to a report Wednesday from Rightmove. On Dec. 26, or Boxing Day, the number of new sellers coming to market was up 21% compared...
Manhattan Housing Closes out a Banner Year With Strongest Fourth Quarter in Decades. Prices rose while fourth-quarter sales were their highest in 32 years. It’s All in the Name at This $88 Million Los Angeles Mansion: Palazzo di Vista. The contemporary home, built in 2016 on a hillside promontory...
Nature and Wellness Crazes Collide in Home Plant Walls. Demand is booming for so-called "wellness walls," which can feature preserved or living flora. This Villa Offers Some of the Highest Views on the Caribbean Island of St. Kitts. Amenities include an 80-foot-long infinity pool, a spa, a theater, a gym...
The Case-Shiller national index report showed a 19.7% annual gain in home prices for the month of September, the fourth-largest increase in the report’s 34-year history, according to Realtor.com. Though prices are still rising, fewer cities across the U.S. are tracking larger gains toward the end of 2021 as experts look toward long-awaited deceleration in the coming year.
‘The One’ Megamansion Heads to Market in Los Angeles for $295 Million, Vying for a U.S. Price Record. The new-build in Bel Air, once valued at $500 million, spans more than 100,000 square feet, twice as big as the White House. Read More. BY THE NUMBERS. LISTING OF THE...
PHOENIX — For the 29th consecutive month, Phoenix was the top metro in the nation for home price growth in October, followed by Tampa and Miami, according to data released by S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index. Phoenix reported 32.3% growth year-over-year in the 12-month period that ended in October 2021....
Comments / 0