Nicola Sturgeon has said Scotland will have to ask itself “what adaptations to pre-pandemic life” might be needed so the country can live with coronavirus.The Scottish First Minister made the comments to STV’s Scotland Tonight ahead of her update to parliament on Tuesday about current Covid measures.“Sometimes when you hear people talk about learning to live with Covid, what seems to be suggested is that one morning we’ll wake up and not have to worry about it anymore, and not have to do anything to try to contain and control it,” she said.“That’s not what I mean when I say...

WORLD ・ 17 HOURS AGO