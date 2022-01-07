ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eli Young Band Let Romance Take the Lead on ‘Love Talking’ [Listen]

By Jeremy Chua
 4 days ago
Eli Young Band are kicking off the new year with a brand new song, "Love Talking." Written by Jeffrey East, Eric Arjes and frontman Mike Eli, it tells the story of a guy who courageously confesses his feelings to his love interest. Unlike most country songs, this one isn’t...

KGKL 97.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas.

