Maren Morris has just kicked off the next era of her already accomplished career with the release of her autobiographical single "Circles Around This Town." The 31-year-old Texas native has become a crossover success, charting hits on both the country and pop charts. From a young age, she spent years honing her craft as a songwriter and performer before heading to Nashville to pursue her career. Her 2015 self-titled EP, which included her hit "My Church," found huge success on streaming platforms and led her to a major label deal.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO