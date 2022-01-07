ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Chesterfield | FA Cup

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 3 days ago

Chelsea host Chesterfield in the FA Cup third round at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

It's the opening round for the Blues, while the non-league side have had to win three games to get to the third round. They beat Curzon Ashton in the fourth qualifying round, before seeing off Southend United and Salford City.

They make the trip to the capital to face the European champions, who are not taking this third round tie lightly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WYWrd_0dfoTsqq00
IMAGO / PA Images

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the third round tie:

Head-to-Head

  • Chelsea and Chesterfield have played each other on seven previous occasions. It will be the first meeting between the two sides for over 60 years.

Callum Hudson-Odoi Reveals What His Role Was for Chelsea in FA Cup Win Over Chesterfield

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Why He Was Confident Enough to Give Lewis Hall His Chelsea Debut

Ruben Loftus-Cheek Reacts to 'Amazing Feeling' of Captaining Chelsea vs Chesterfield

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CnO5K_0dfoTsqq00
IMAGO / PA Images ; IMAGO / Sports Press Photo
  • Chesterfield were the first team ever to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, on October 21 1905 in Division Two.

Chelsea

  • Chelsea have reached 10 FA Cup finals, winning six, since the turn of the century.
  • The Blues have won their last 23 FA Cup third round ties, which is a competition record.
  • Chelsea have only played one other non-league side in the FA Cup since World War 1.

Chesterfield

  • Chesterfield are appearing at this stage of the FA Cup for the first time since 2014/15 when they reached the fourth round and went out to Championship side Derby.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LJi35_0dfoTsqq00
IMAGO / PA Images
  • Chesterfield have only been beaten once in 23 games this season in all competitions, winning 15. Woking are the only side to beat Chesterfield, in September.
  • The Spireites have won their last three games on the road, five of their last six achieved with a clean sheet.
  • This is Chesterfield’s first tie against Premier League opponents since the 1996/97 FA Cup semi-final against Middlesbrough, when they lost 3-0 in a replay at Hillsborough after a 3-3 draw at Old Trafford.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Cup#Hillsborough#European#Division Two#Chesterfield#Middlesbrough
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Absolute Chelsea

Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea | Carabao Cup

Chelsea travel across the capital to face Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi final on Wednesday night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It's advantage Chelsea heading into the reverse tie in north London. A 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge last week has completed half the job for the European champions. But the tie is far from over.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Report: Chelsea Handed Major Blow as Theo Hernandez Set to Sign New Contract With AC Milan

Chelsea have been dealt a huge blow in their search for a new option at left-back as Theo Hernandez looks set to sign a new contract with AC Milan, according to reports. With Ben Chilwell and Reece James out injured for the time being, Thomas Tuchel has been assessing his options in the wide areas and several names have been suggested, with Hernandez as one of them.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Callum Hudson-Odoi Heaps Praise on 'Amazing' Chelsea Debutant Lewis Hall After Man of the Match Performance vs Chesterfield

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has heaped praise on youngster Lewis Hall after a Man of the Match performance on his Blues debut against Chesterfield. The 17-year-old became the youngest Chelsea player to start an FA Cup game too, making history for himself. Speaking to Chelsea's club website, Hudson-Odoi praised the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

FA Cup fourth round draw: Non-league Kidderminster to host West Ham, Chelsea face Plymouth

Non-league Kidderminster were handed a dream home tie against West Ham of the Premier League in the draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup. Kidderminster, the lowest ranked side remaining in the competition, defeated Reading in the third round on Saturday while West Ham beat Leeds. Boreham Wood, the other non-league team in the draw, will face Championship leaders Bournemouth away from home, while Chelsea will play League One side Plymouth at Stamford Bridge after they knocked out Chesterfield. Liverpool face Cardiff, Manchester City will play Fulham, while the winners of Manchester United and Aston Villa’s match on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
718
Followers
6K+
Post
440K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy