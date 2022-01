This week on the NXpress Nintendo Podcast, Cameron Daxon, Marc Kaliroff, and Campbell Gill kick off the year with an episode spotlighting many of their most anticipated indie games of 2022. While platforms like Xbox and PS5 are definitely attracting plenty of indie talent this year, the Nintendo Switch certainly seems poised to remain the king of the indie scene with much-anticipated titles like Sea of Stars, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, OlliOlli World, and many, many more! The hosts provide just a glance at what the future will hold for fans of the independent gaming scene this year.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO