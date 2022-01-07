ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mom Who Took Teen Son to Capitol Riot Sentenced to Three Months in Prison

By Blake Montgomery
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A federal judge said Friday that the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was no time to take a child sightseeing. A woman who brought her 14-year-old...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

College Student Who Pinched Sign During Capitol Riot Weeps as She Gets Prison Time

A West Virginia college student who stormed the Capitol is about to get a one-month break—in prison. Gracyn Dawn Courtright, a senior at the University of Kentucky at the time of the riot, broke down in tears as she was sentenced to a month in prison on Friday. She pleaded guilty in August to a misdemeanor count of entering and remaining in a restricted building, with photos from the day capturing her proudly holding a “Members Only” sign as she marched through the building.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Capitol Rioter Sentenced After Wife Accidentally Implicated Him in Facebook Status

A man whose participation in the Capitol insurrection was inadvertently revealed by his wife in a Facebook status has been sentenced to a year of probation, 200 hours of community service, and fined $2,500. Gary Edwards—a 68-year-old from Churchville, Pennsylvania—reportedly told a federal judge at his Monday sentencing that he was “ashamed” about his part in the riot, which included entering the Capitol through a broken window and walking into the ransacked office of Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR). Edwards’ role in the insurrection was revealed in a hastily deleted Facebook status from his wife, which began: “Okay ladies, let me tell you what happened as my husband was there inside the Capitol.” One of her Facebook friends then forwarded the status to federal agents. “Never in my life could I have dreamed that something I posted on Facebook would be used against my husband, would lead him to be arrested,” Lynn Edwards said in court, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Riot#Capitol Riot Sentenced
kduz.com

Iowa man and Minnesota son plead guilty in Capitol riot case

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man and his Minnesota son have pleaded guilty to a charge of civil disorder related to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, admitting that they entered the building through a broken window and pushed through a police line once inside. Both 51-year-old...
AUSTIN, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13newsnow.com

North Carolina mother who took her child into Capitol during riot gets prison

WASHINGTON — A North Carolina woman who brought her 14-year-old son into the U.S. Capitol during last year’s riot was sentenced Friday to three months imprisonment. U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly said she finds it “very hard to comprehend” why Virginia Marie Spencer and her husband took their child into the building during a violent insurrection. Spencer’s husband, Christopher Raphael Spencer, also was arrested. He has pleaded not guilty to riot-related charges.
PROTESTS
parentherald.com

Capitol Riots: Family Breaks Apart After Teen Son Reports Dad to the FBI for Insurrection

Armed with his gun, Guy Reffitt, 48, joined his Texas militia group in Washington, D.C., and became part of the Capitol riots in January 2021 to protest the results of the elections. Unknown to him, his teenage son, Jackson Reffitt, has been in touch with the FBI since December 2020 because he was growing worried about his father's radicalization.
ADVOCACY
TODAY.com

North Carolina woman who brought teen son to Jan. 6 riot sentenced to jail

A North Carolina woman who brought her teenage son to last year’s deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to 3 months in jail. Virginia Marie "Jenny" Spencer was spotted with her husband and their 14-year-old son inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the chaos.Jan. 8, 2022.
PROTESTS
TheDailyBeast

Olympic Gold Medalist Who Rioted at Capitol Allegedly Threatened Ex-Wife With Rape

A two-time Olympic gold medalist who pleaded guilty last year for his role in the Capitol insurrection allegedly pinned his ex-wife against a wall after their separation, asking if she had “ever heard of marital rape.” The allegations, which swimmer Klete Keller has denied, stem from a bitter child custody trial in October 2020, the details of which were first reported Tuesday by the Los Angeles Times. Keller’s ex-partner, Cari Sherrill, testified at the trial that Keller also told her he had attempted to kill himself after taking out a life insurance policy that covered suicide, a “last resort because… he couldn’t keep a job.” Despite awarding Sherrill sole legal custody, the judge wrote that Keller was “the epitome of a ‘fun’ dad” and was a “fit and proper person to have visitation.” In December 2020, 16 days before he flew to Washington, authorities responded to a report of “custody issues” at Sherrill’s home. In a court filing, Keller allegedly became “ugly, demeaning, and threatening” after arriving for a scheduled visit and realizing that one of his sons wouldn’t leave with him. His “verbal attacks,” according to the filing, continued “throughout the weekend.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Trump ‘needs to be in prison’: Girlfriend of Capitol police officer who died after 6 January riots

The longtime girlfriend of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick – who died one day after being attacked by rioters who stormed the building on 6 January 2021 – has claimed in a new interview that the 45th president is “just a horrible person” who “needs to be in prison”.Sandra Garza, speaking to PBS NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff, said that both she and Mr Sicknick had voted for President Donald J. Trump.“Brian did not live long enough to see the evidence that has come forth to show what kind of man Donald Trump really is,’” Ms Garza said. “Clearly, he doesn’t support...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Dallas Observer

Already Behind Bars: Capitol Rioter Jenna Ryan Went to Federal Prison Days Before Christmas

As visions of sugar plums danced in kids’ heads, Jenna Ryan was nestling into her new prison bed. Days before Christmas, the embattled Frisco real estate broker reported to Bryan Federal Prison Camp to begin serving her 60-day prison sentence. Ryan, who filmed herself entering the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, pleaded guilty in August to a misdemeanor count of parading, picketing or demonstrating in the Capitol.
FRISCO, TX
People

Pa. Mom Who Lost Son to Drowning Months Ago Is Fatally Shot, Along with 13-Year-Old Son

Three people are dead following a shooting in the Homewood South neighborhood of Pittsburgh — and authorities are searching for whoever is responsible for the deaths. According to WTAE-TV, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the three victims as Nandi Fitzgerald, 28, Denzel Nolan Jr., 13, and Tatiana Hill, 28. They were shot at about 4 a.m. on December 31.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy