Chesterfield & Chelsea Academies to Undergo Series of Training Sessions & Games Ahead of FA Cup Clash

By Nick Emms
 3 days ago

Chelsea are set to host a series of combined training sessions and games for Chesterfield's academy, the Spireites have confirmed.

The non-league side are travelling to Stamford Bridge to participate in the FA Cup third round on Saturday afternoon.

And Chesterfield FC's official website have confirmed that their academy will also travel to Cobham to participate in a series of combined training sessions and games with Chelsea's academy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16gQ3z_0dfoSaST00
IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

They state that both academies are working together to support the event, which will involve all age groups from Under-8's upwards.

A group of 235 players will travel to London whilst a whopping 235 players will also participate in the event.

Furthermore, all of those involved in the day at Cobham will be provided with lunch by Chelsea before watching the FA Cup tie at Stamford Bridge afterwards.

The event will be covered by both sides' media teams and local media.

The classy gesture by Chelsea will give Chesterfield's youngsters a day that they will never forget as they look to make their way in the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30J5Tj_0dfoSaST00
IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Speaking on the event, Chesterfield's academy manager Neil Clxton heaped praise on Chelsea for the initiative.

He told the Chesterfield Website: “It is a fantastic opportunity for us to be involved with a top Premier League club.

“It will be a great experience for everyone and we are all really looking forward to the day.

“I would like to thank Chelsea for providing us with this opportunity. I am also grateful to everyone in the academy involved in helping to organise the event.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
