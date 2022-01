This story was originally published by American Communities Project. The first time I sat down with Doyle and Peggy Bodle, retirees living in a modest double-wide trailer in the Appalachian foothills of Lycoming County, part of Rural Middle America in northern Pennsylvania, to talk to them about how shale gas drilling had impacted their lives, Doyle showed me a pitcher of discolored, turbid water drawn from his tap. Peggy held up a stack of white dishes that had become ringed with brown smudges after she ran them through the dishwasher. They invited me to turn on the faucet in the kitchen; the water popped and fizzed like soda.

