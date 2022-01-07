ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

By Associated Press
Bay News 9
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks ended lower on Wall Street Friday and Treasury yields rose as investors anticipated the Federal Reserve will stay on course to raise interest rates as soon as March. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq fell....

www.baynews9.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) rallied 1.21% to $2,773.39 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,670.29 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.45% to 36,068.87. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $245.94 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Nasdaq ekes out gain to post biggest intraday rebound since February 2020

Stocks ended mostly lower but well off session lows Monday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite erasing its early plunge to eke out a small gain. The Nasdaq finished with a gain of around 7 points, or less than 0.1%, near 14,943, according to preliminary figures, after falling as much as 2.7% at its session low. The reversal marked the index's biggest intraday comeback since Feb. 28, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished with a loss of around 163 points, or 0.4%, near 36,069 after dropping by around 592 points at its low. The S&P 500 closed with a loss of around 7 points, or 0.1%, near 4,670.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Indexes#Interest Rates#Inflation#Treasury#The Federal Reserve#Fed#The Associated Press
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) slipped 0.66% to $3,229.72 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,670.29 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.45% to 36,068.87. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of losses. Amazon.com Inc. closed $543.36 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.07% higher to $314.27 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,670.29 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.45% to 36,068.87. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. closed $35.40 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
STOCKS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

More weakness in technology stocks leaves US indexes lower

Technology and health care companies helped pull stocks lower on Wall Street Thursday, driving the market indexes deeper into the red for the first week of the year. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% after wobbling between gains and losses for much of the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also gave up an early gain, shedding 0.5%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.1% a day after posting its biggest drop in nearly a year.
STOCKS
FOX26

A late slide pulls major US indexes just below record highs

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed slightly below their all-time highs Thursday as stocks gave up an early gain and turned lower in the final minutes of trading on Wall Street. The S&P 500 index slipped 0.3% a day after notching a record high. The Dow, which...
STOCKS
abc17news.com

US stock indexes inch above record highs in quiet trading

Stocks edged higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday, as gains in health care and communication companies outweighed a pullback in technology and other sectors. Trading was relatively quiet with many investors having closed out their positions for the year. The S&P 500 and Dow were hovering just above the record highs they set a day earlier. Cruise lines fell after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that passengers avoid cruise travel, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status. Traders got some good economic data: Weekly jobless claims fell below 200,000 and a gauge of manufacturing activity rose this month more than expected.
STOCKS
newsitem.com

US stock indexes edge mostly higher; retail companies rise

Stocks edged mostly higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday, putting the S&P 500 within striking distance of another all-time high. The benchmark index is on pace to close up more than 27% for 2021. That would be its best performance since 2019, another banner year for the market.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy