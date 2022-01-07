How to Confront Someone You Think Is a Bad Dog Owner

After kicking off the new year by welcoming the Mudi and Russian Toy, the American Kennel Club now recognizes 199 dog breeds. That’s a quantum leap from the nine charter Sporting dogs—the Pointer; Chesapeake Bay Retriever; Clumber, Cocker, Sussex, and Irish Water Spaniels; and English, Gordon, and Irish Setters—first admitted into the registry in 1878. But it represents only a bit more than half of the 350 or so breeds recognized by other registries around the world. To complicate things even further, there are dozens, if not hundreds, of other identifiable breeds that have not been formally recognized by any of the world’s international canine organizations, ranging from the almost extinct Rampur Hound of India to the bamboo-tailed Chongqing Dog of China.

ANIMALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO