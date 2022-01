El Pasoans who want to get tested for covid have been stuck waiting in line for hours at testing sites throughout the city. So what would make the time go by easier? As the Omicron variant of covid-19 continues to spread like wildfire, people around the world have been stuck waiting in lines to try and get themselves tested. We see photos and videos of the miles-long covid testing lines and people chronicling their ordeals while waiting to be tested. And for those who don't want to wait, they're stuck driving all around town to try and get lucky by finding a rapid test, which is like finding a needle in a haystack.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO