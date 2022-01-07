ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injured Antoine Griezmann ruled out until February

By Feargal Brennan
Cover picture for the articleAtletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann is set to miss a month of action through injury. The French star picked up a thigh muscle problem in the final stages of Los Rojiblancos 5-0 Copa del Rey...

