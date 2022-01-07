ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PS5 Game Deals: Battlefield 2042, Far Cry 6, Tormented Souls, and more

By Daniel Alvarez
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChorus – $25.83. Be sure to take advantage of these offers that will not be available for long on Amazon. If you have the money to spare, these titles will give you many hours of...

The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

15 Best PS5 Games of 2021

Compared to the banger year that was 2020, 2021 was a relatively quiet one for PlayStation- but we’re at a point where even relatively quiet years are brimming with excellent games to play across a variety of different genres. PS5 and PS4 players had no shortage of excellent games to choose from over the last 12 months, and here, we’re going to highlight a handful of those as the ones that we enjoyed the most- before picking one of them as the ultimate winner for the year.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Battlefield 2042: How to Add Crossplay Friends (PS5, PS4, XB1, Xbox Series X, PC)

The latest game in the long-running Battlefield series, Battlefield 2042, has been released and fans are able to take their skills into a near-futuristic setting where robo-dogs, tornados, and amphibious vehicles of destruction reign supreme. If you’re here, you’re probably wondering how to add crossplay friends from a different platform in Battlefield 2042, and also how to invite them into your game/squad/party. Here’s what you need to know.
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

Battlefield 2042 Review (PS5) – Ship Now, Fix Later

Battlefield V was released back in November 2018. For those who didn’t warm up to the game, it’s been quite a wait for the next major entry in the franchise. But after three years of waiting, we finally got Battlefield 2042! While the concept is sound, the execution itself has lot left to be desired, and made us question just what the hell was DICE doing all this time that this took three years to make.
VIDEO GAMES
T3.com

Gaming in 2022: PS5 Spartacus, PSVR 2, Steam Deck, Xbox cloud, Sonic and more

Gaming in 2022 is going to mean many things. It means super-powered portables and cute handhelds. It means still still struggling to get graphics cards for sensible prices. It means Cyberpunk 2077 actually being good on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. But most of all it means many more hours of sheer gaming joy. 2022 will bring us some brilliant blockbusters and some incredible indies, and it’ll also bring us lots of new things to play those games on and with.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Battlefield 2042 gets brilliantly roasted by new parody game ‘Clownfield 2042’

Battlefield 2042 has proved to be one of the most divisive titles in the franchise, with its reputation spawning a brilliant parody in the form of ‘Clownfield 2042’. EA DICE have a lot on their shoulders when it comes to winning players over with Battlefield 2042. With new content promised in the early stages of 2022, players are fleeing back to older games in the meantime.
VIDEO GAMES
gamedeals365.com

Star Wars Racer and Commando Combo on sale for PS4

The Star Wars Racer and Commando Combo is on sale at Amazon. Get two amazing Star Wars games in this combo for PS4. THQ Nordic, LucasFilm Games, and Aspyr have given us two classic Star Wars games, Star Wars Racer and Star Wars: Republic Commando, in a combo for PlayStation 4. After seeing the release of Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection, two more classics have arrived with a PlayStation 4 port which you can buy on Amazon for a great price.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Elden Ring Dev Feels the Heat of Demon's Souls' Sumptuous PS5 Remake

Internally, this author has been joking that it’s a shame FromSoftware couldn’t get Bluepoint Games to remake Elden Ring before it released in February. Obviously, the upcoming fantasy RPG has the extraordinary art direction we’ve become accustomed to from the Dark Souls developer, but in terms of pure technical clout it looks dated next to the outstanding PlayStation 5 remake of Demon’s Souls.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Far Cry 6 to Release Pagan Min DLC Next Week

The title's second major DLC features a new roguelike mode. Far Cry 6 will release the Pagan Min: Control DLC on January 11, according to a new Twitter announcement from Ubisoft. This comes two months after the previous DLC Vaas: Insanity, and will allow players to take on the role of the popular Far Cry 4 villain Pagan Min. The DLC will be available on PC via the Ubisoft Store or the Epic Games Store. It will also be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Like the previous DLC, Pagan Min: Control is included in the $39.99 Far Cry 6 Season Pass, or it can be purchased separately for $14.99.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Far Cry 6 Pagan: Control DLC Arriving Soon

Ubisoft have announced that Pagan: Control, the second major DLC included as part of the Far Cry 6 Season Pass, will be made available starting January 11th, 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, and PC (via Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store) Note: Players...
VIDEO GAMES
gamedeals365.com

Cris Tales for Nintendo Switch is on sale for just $14.99

Right now you can get Cris Tales for Nintendo Switch on sale for just $14.99!. Cris Tales debuted in June 2021 as an ode to classic JRPGs. It incorporates innovative time manipulation mechanics. Less than six months since its release, this RPG is still very current within the genre and Amazon has it on offer with a 63% discount.
