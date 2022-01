The City of Pascagoula is once again ushering in the new while preserving the old. Sitting vacant since a fire in 2012, the Ice House in Pascagoula will soon see new life. Back in December, city council unanimously approved a tax increment financing plan for development on the property where the ice house sits. Pascagoula City Manager Michael Silverman said, “That history is what is so attractive to consumers and it’s so attractive to our citizens in seeing that the history stays alive.”

