Honeymoon Beachfront Two Story One Bedroom Butler Villa Suite w/Tranquility Soaking Tub

Angel here and these cold temperatures and all this snow have me want to head back to the beach so I'm sharing our Christmas Vacation condo photos with you. Our family has started a holiday tradition of heading to the beach at Christmas. We pack up for a week and just get away from all the crazy so that we can even for just a little bit enjoy one another. We look forward to the time we have away. I sit down and look for the perfect condo that will fit the whole crew. We wanted to go back to the condo we stayed in last year because it was absolutely perfect and it had a rooftop pool. However, we found a condo that exceeded our expectations and made our time even better.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO