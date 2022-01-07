ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honeymoon Beachfront Two Story One Bedroom Butler Villa Suite w/Tranquility Soaking Tub

Cover picture for the articleHoneymoon Beachfront Two Story One Bedroom Butler Villa Suite w/Tranquility Soaking Tub. The Honeymoon Beachfront Two Story One Bedroom Butler Villa Suite w/Tranquility Soaking Tub qualifies for:. Up to $605...

Inhabitat.com

You can stay in this retro school bus turned cute tiny home

While your school days may be well behind you, you can relive the joys of your youth in this tiny home that sees a 1969 International school bus converted into a cozy Airbnb rental. Located in Sooke, British Columbia, Canada, host and owner Miranda saw potential in the former local...
Travel + Leisure

This 20-person Tent With Sleeping 'Rooms' Is Like a Portable Hotel in the Woods

Camping with a group always makes the trip more fun, but frequent campers are the first to admit that setting up and going between multiple tents can feel a bit chaotic. And if you're camping in the winter, being in the same tent (and not constantly zipping and unzipping it) helps trap heat. Now, your entire troop can fit under one portable roof with this 20-person tent — think of it as the "hotel" of camping tents.
TravelPulse

Butler Village Oceanview One Bedroom Poolside Villa Suite

Butler Village Oceanview One Bedroom Poolside Villa Suite. The Butler Village Oceanview One Bedroom Poolside Villa Suite qualifies for:. Situated on one of the most stunning positions in the entire resort, these one bedroom butler-serviced suites have been completely renovated to the highest standards. Comprising a large en-suite bedroom with four-poster king-size bed and an airy living area both with flat-screen TVs, beautiful mahogany furniture, an elegant bathroom with a tub and shower combination, each suite offers an abundance of space and natural light. They are completed by a private patio or veranda leading to a shared bluff-style pool deck and a truly breathtaking 180? panorama that takes in the Caribbean Sea, St. Ann Mountains and the resort's tropical estate that cascades away below.
loyaltylobby.com

Suite Saturdays: Beach Villa @ The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort

Welcome to our weekly video review on hotel suites and rooms around the world! This week’s edition features the Beach Villa, a 140 m2 1-bedroom suite with private pool at The St Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. Remember to subscribe to our YouTube channel for up-to-date content on hotel video...
TravelPulse

Island Village Walkout Butler Hideaway Villa Suite w/ Private Pool

Island Village Walkout Butler Hideaway Villa Suite w/ Private Pool. The Island Village Walkout Butler Hideaway Villa Suite w/ Private Pool qualifies for:. Found within the beautiful Island Village villas on the ground floors, these splendid Love Nest Butler suites are romantic retreats with grand views of the resort's tropical gardens. An enclosed private patio with direct access to a private plunge pool, a Tranquility Soaking Tub for two with privacy curtains and a bistro set are all included, offering utmost seclusion. The expansive master bedroom evokes luxury with a specially crafted king-size bed, HD Smart TV, a sitting area with a sofa and fully stocked bar with premium liquors. Set your mood to Zen in the luxurious bathroom which is equipped with a dual control walk-in rain shower, backlit mirror, and a long-vessel sink. Guests will be able to indulge in personal butler service, private check-in, 24-hour room service, and private luxury airport transfers.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
homestratosphere.com

3-Bedroom Contemporary Two-Story Vacation Home with Open Floor Plan and Wraparound Rear Porch (Floor Plan)

Welcome to photos and footprint for a 3-bedroom contemporary two-story vacation home. Here’s the floor plan:. Contrasting wood siding, stone accents, metal roofs, and sleek windows enhance the contemporary appeal of this two-story vacation home. It features a wraparound rear porch that maximizes views as it provides a great outdoor entertaining space.
KISS 106

SEE INSIDE: Angel’s Beachfront Condo in PCB With Two Heated Pools & Huge Game Room

Angel here and these cold temperatures and all this snow have me want to head back to the beach so I'm sharing our Christmas Vacation condo photos with you. Our family has started a holiday tradition of heading to the beach at Christmas. We pack up for a week and just get away from all the crazy so that we can even for just a little bit enjoy one another. We look forward to the time we have away. I sit down and look for the perfect condo that will fit the whole crew. We wanted to go back to the condo we stayed in last year because it was absolutely perfect and it had a rooftop pool. However, we found a condo that exceeded our expectations and made our time even better.
TravelPulse

Pink Gin Oceanfront Honeymoon Penthouse Club Level Room

Pink Gin Oceanfront Honeymoon Penthouse Club Level Room. The Pink Gin Oceanfront Honeymoon Penthouse Club Level Room qualifies for:. Located in the Pink Gin Block, these rooms boast a king size mahogany bed, vaulted ceilings, marble floors and smart TV with an in-room dining table. The bathroom features porcelain plank floors, walk in shower in white subway tiles with glass accents, an overhead shower and wall-mounted dual control. There is also a window opening up into the bedroom. The water closet is enclosed in frosted glass, an extra-large basin with backlit mirror and Carrera marble vanity. Club Sandals service included.
TravelPulse

The Fives Downtown Hotel Blog

Awaken your sixth sense in Playa del Carmen at The Fives Hotels & Residences. Playa del Carmen's award-winning five-star luxury boutique hotel brings a lot to the table. Flexible meeting and event space, state-of-the-art technology and a prime location make the five-star boutique the ideal destination. Oct 11, 2018 9:00...
ruralintelligence.com

Tranquil Tri-Level

A thre-level home on a 4.33-acre lot in Alford has been renovated with wood and tiled floors, a chef's kitchen, skylights and cathdral ceiling. There are three bedrooms and three bathrooms, a heated porch, art barn/garage and in-ground heated pool, and a nearly wraparound deck from which to enjoy the distant views. Listed at $1,175,000 by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Barnbrook Realty.
Travel + Leisure

This Remote Midwestern Spa Retreat Has Brand-new Suites With Outdoor Hot Tubs

Looking to book a relaxing weekend away? While the spa towns in California and Arizona are classic, this year, you'll want to pack your bags for Wisconsin Dells. The destination might be best known for its theme parks and water parks, but it's also home to Sundara Inn & Spa, one of Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards winners in 2021. Next month, the property will debut eight brand-new suites — including its two most luxurious ones yet — making it the perfect winter weekend getaway this year.
Augusta Free Press

How to make sure your bedroom suite will fit

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. One of the biggest reasons that people don’t like to buy furniture online is that they can’t see it in person. When you buy a bedroom set from a local furniture dealer, you’re able to see it first hand in their on-site showroom. Then, when the furniture is delivered with white-glove service, you can make adjustments or exchanges if the furniture doesn’t fit the way you thought it would.
travelweekly.com

Splurge-worthy new luxury suites and villas in Hawaii

Privacy, longer stays and multigenerational vacations will likely remain among the hottest trends in travel as we head into year three of the pandemic. Hawaii has some new luxury options that fit those trends like a finely crafted aloha shirt, offering high-end service along with villas and suites that provide the flexibility and comforts of home.
Midland Daily News

The Property Brothers Point Out an Awful Kitchen Trend That Will Date Your Home

Drew and Jonathan Scott are no strangers to outdated homes, but the latest house on "Property Brothers: Forever Home" is a real doozy. In the Season 6 episode "Out of the Time Warp," Drew and Jonathan meet Derek and Krista, a Calgary, Alberta, couple with a home stuck in the '80s. With dated oak in every room and a tile counter Jonathan says looks like a retro video game, this home is due for a serious upgrade. Plus with three kids and a large extended family (Krista has 11 siblings), the couple need to open up their layout and create more entertaining space.
