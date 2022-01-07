Honeymoon Beachfront Two Story One Bedroom Butler Villa Suite w/Tranquility Soaking Tub

Island Village Walkout Butler Hideaway Villa Suite w/ Private Pool. The Island Village Walkout Butler Hideaway Villa Suite w/ Private Pool qualifies for:. Found within the beautiful Island Village villas on the ground floors, these splendid Love Nest Butler suites are romantic retreats with grand views of the resort's tropical gardens. An enclosed private patio with direct access to a private plunge pool, a Tranquility Soaking Tub for two with privacy curtains and a bistro set are all included, offering utmost seclusion. The expansive master bedroom evokes luxury with a specially crafted king-size bed, HD Smart TV, a sitting area with a sofa and fully stocked bar with premium liquors. Set your mood to Zen in the luxurious bathroom which is equipped with a dual control walk-in rain shower, backlit mirror, and a long-vessel sink. Guests will be able to indulge in personal butler service, private check-in, 24-hour room service, and private luxury airport transfers.
Comments / 0