DC Preview: Future State #9: Gotham

By David Brooke
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Peacekeeper Red teams up with Hunter Panic to learn the origins of the Next Joker from the only person who seems to have answers: Punchline! Can Jason Todd convince her to help...

DC Preview: Justice League Infinity #7

The entity released from the Mirrored Room has accomplished its goal and is erasing the Multiverse and all of existence once and for all. In a last-ditch effort, using all his willpower, John Stewart saves what friends he can. Trapped in a construct bubble, the team works to formulate a plan of action, but is it too late? Is this the end of the Justice League?
COMICS
DC Preview: Batman #119

For years Batman used the darkness as a weapon, but now a new enemy turns that darkness against him! Batman must team with Batman Inc.’s mysterious new benefactor to bring the deadly Abyss into the light! Wait…who is Batman Inc.’s new benefactor?. Batman (2016-) #119. Written by...
COMICS
DC Preview: World of Krypton #2

The trial of the millennium! As Jor-El and his brother investigate the mysterious mass-extinction events ravaging Krypton’s natural world, a much more public event holds the planet’s attention—a member of the House of El stands trial for aiding violent revolutionaries. As all of Krypton watches, a betrayal is revealed that threatens to shatter the long-standing friendship between Jor-El and General Zod.
COMICS
DC Preview: Dark Knights of Steel #3

War is on the horizon as a series of assassinations has rocked the lands. The Kingdom of Storms is gathering its allies with eyes on the destruction of Kal-El and his family. What secret does the Dark Knight learn that could be the key to everything?. Dark Knights of Steel...
COMICS
DC Preview: Detective Comics #1047

The 12-part weekly Detective Comics event starts here. Arkham Asylum has fallen, and in its place, Arkham Tower has risen in the heart of the city, a pitch made by the mysterious Dr. Wear. Backup: “House of Gotham” begins! For a long time two houses have overlooked Gotham City, beckoning its broken: Wayne Manor and Arkham Asylum.
COMICS
DC Preview: Suicide Squad #11

The Suicide Squad barely manage to steal an alien technology from Oa only to find themselves cut off from their transport back to Earth and on the run from Lanterns and Thanagarians. And no backup is coming from Earth because Amanda Waller is under fire from her onetime ally, current-time enemy: Rick Flag!
COMICS
DC Preview: DC Horror Presents: Soul Plumber #4

Things get weirder, grosser, and more biblical as Edgar and Elk follow Blorp’s trail of carnage across the city. But is this visitor from another dimension truly as dangerous as it seems, or is there something innocent about it? Perhaps even something divine? Edgar’s time in seminary couldn’t possibly prepare him for what’s in store!
COMICS
DC Preview: Superman: Son of Kal-El #6

Superman has recovered from the devastating attack against him. After the life-changing events of issue #5, Jon Kent and his new ally Jay Nakamura are ready to strike back. They are on a collision course with the type of power that is used to swatting problems out of the way. But Superman is not so easily swatted!
COMICS
Comics
DC Preview: Crush & Lobo #8

Like father, like daughter? Okay, fine, maybe a little. Crush and Lobo are back in prison, but this time they’re stuck together and no one’s happy about it. Well, except maybe the gleefully scheming warden, who’s now got two Czarnians for the price of one. Is escaping space prison worth putting aside a couple little differences like “tried to kill each other multiple times?” Crush and Lobo make no promises in the thrilling conclusion to their series!
COMICS
Marvel Preview: The Thing #3

It’s time for the greatest rematch in the cosmos as Ben Grimm collides with his old sparring partner the Champion of the Universe once more! But this time, it’s no prizefight! The stakes are life or death not just for the Thing, but also his newfound friends and maybe the world itself! A pugilistic parade of paragon perfection!
COMICS
Marvel Preview: Marvel’s Voices: Heritage #1

THE HIT VOICES SERIES CONTINUES WITH AN EXTRAORDINARY ARRAY OF INDIGENOUS TALENT! Year two of Marvel’s Voices kicks off with a celebration of Indigenous characters and talent! Get the full story behind River, the mysterious stranger from the pages of Rebecca Roanhorse’s new ECHO series! Discover Snowguard’s greatest hopes and fears in a tale by celebrated filmmaker Nyla Innuksuk! And many more reveals to come. New and established creators explore the wonders of the Marvel Universe—catch the next big wave here!
COMICS
Marvel Preview: Ms. Marvel: Beyond the Limit #2

Elephants and illusions and doppelgangers, oh my! Ms. Marvel punches her way out of the Bollywood bubble she landed in when she got home from Chicago. But things are not exactly normal, and she still has no idea what happened—or if it could happen again. What’s worse, it seems like she has a copycat lurking around Jersey City, and whoever they are, they’re ruining her good name. They’re escalating from snack thievery to scuffles with civilians, and wonky powers or no, Ms. Marvel has to find them. Fast.
COMICS
BOOM! Preview: Angel #1

Welcome to Angel for Hire, starring Angel and his co-star—Cordelia! But wait, Angel isn’t just a celebrity? Nope, he leads a double life . . . as a real monster hunter for Angel Investigations!. Sometimes, though, this double life can get his friends into trouble, and as Wesley...
COMICS
DC Preview: Pennyworth #6

The pre-Batman years of Alfred Pennyworth are chronicled in this smash-hit series. Now finding himself in a wasteland of a very different kind, Alfred has to show that he hasn’t lost a step when it comes to neutralizing bad guys…but it all might be for nothing when he comes face to face with one of Batman’s most dangerous foes!
COMICS
Marvel Preview: Wastelanders: Black Widow #1

WHO IS THE BLACK WIDOW? The LIZARD KING has grown monstrous and deadlier than ever as the lord of his southern domain. But when rumor breaks that critical information is believed to be stored in his impenetrable fortress, only the greatest spy of all is up to the infiltration: the deadly BLACK WIDOW! But who is she, and how has she survived this many decades in the Wastelands undetected? Witness her first appearance in the Old Man Universe!
ENTERTAINMENT
EXCLUSIVE Marvel First Look: Maestro: World War M #1

Courtesy of Marvel Comics, we have your first look at Maestro: World War M which is the third and final miniseries in a trilogy featuring the origins of Maestro. Originally kicking off with Maestro #1 announced in May 2020, the series started out strong and looks to close out strong too.
COMICS
Marvel Preview: Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #1

The next pulse-pounding chapter in the saga of New York City’s Guardian Devil, this time starring ELEKTRA as Daredevil! Joined by Rafael De Latorre, Chip Zdarsky continues his landmark run and the DAREDEVIL story that spins directly out of the shocking revelations in the pages of DEVIL’S REIGN! Elektra is the world’s deadliest assassin—and she’s taken a vow not to kill. Someone puts themselves directly in her path with deadly consequences. What else would you expect from the MARVEL UNIVERSE’S GREATEST HUNTER?!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DC Preview: One-Star Squadron #2

Meet Minute Man, the greatest hero probably never heard of! It’s not easy being Red (Tornado)! As the boss, he’s got everyone relying on him for their next paycheck. Enter Minute Man, a 1990s has-been superhero looking for 15 more minutes of fame…or at least a way to pay for Miraclo pills. Without them, he’s a super-zero and he’s willing to do anything for one more chance at power. How far will he go? Meet Metropolis Comic Con’s newest special guest!
COMICS
pocketgamer.com

DC Heroes & Villains first impressions preview - "A missed opportunity"

Whose intellectual level reigns supreme: Gorilla Grodd's or Lex Luthor's? Comic book fans will likely already know the answer, but DC Heroes & Villains plays everything out anyways in concrete examples through engaging dialogue. But while it's incredibly entertaining to see Lex sass Grodd in not-so-subtle ways, a game is really more than its narrative - and sadly, the gameplay of DC Heroes & Villains falls by the wayside here.
VIDEO GAMES
