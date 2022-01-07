DC Preview: Future State #9: Gotham
Peacekeeper Red teams up with Hunter Panic to learn the origins of the Next Joker from the only person who seems to have answers: Punchline! Can Jason Todd convince her to help...aiptcomics.com
Peacekeeper Red teams up with Hunter Panic to learn the origins of the Next Joker from the only person who seems to have answers: Punchline! Can Jason Todd convince her to help...aiptcomics.com
The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and morehttps://aiptcomics.com
Comments / 0