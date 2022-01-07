ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC Reduces Quarantine Time for School Staff

By Lauren Camera
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance for how students, teachers and school staff should quarantine and isolate if they test positive or have been exposed to the coronavirus – shortening its recommendation from 10 days to five days. The shift mirrors quarantine and isolation...

www.usnews.com

TODAY.com

CDC director clarifies why isolation guidance changed from 10 days to 5

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explained why the agency has shortened its recommended isolation period for people infected with COVID-19, saying it's based on "years of science" about when people are most contagious with the virus. Rochelle Walensky spoke on TODAY Friday amid confusion over...
WIBX 950

CDC Drops Quarantine Time When Exposed Or Testing Positive For COVID-19

Previous guidance recommending 10 days of isolation after contraction COVID-19 or even exposure to the virus has now been updated. Prior to December 27th, the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was 10 days in quarantine which now has been lowered. This coincides with ever-evolving evidence that the virus is at its most contagious period within a five-day window surrounding symptoms becoming noticeable.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

PHMDC adopting latest CDC guidance reducing COVID-19 quarantine length

MADISON, Wis. — Public Health Madison & Dane County said Wednesday it is adopting the COVID-19 recommendations the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated earlier this week. The updated guidance reduces the amount of time a person who tests positive for COVID-19 should isolate themselves. Now, a person who tests positive should remain isolated for five days, at...
delaware.gov

DPH to Implement Updated CDC Guidance Reducing Quarantine, Isolation Periods

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. DOVER, DE (Dec. 28, 2021) – The Division of Public Health announced that it will implement updated guidance issued Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to shorten the recommended time that people should isolate or quarantine from 10 days to 5 days based on certain conditions and vaccination status. The change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of COVID-19 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after. Therefore, people who test positive should isolate for 5 days and, if they have no symptoms at that time, they may leave isolation as long as they continue to mask for 5 days to minimize the risk of infecting others.
staradvertiser.com

Hawaii health officials reduce COVID-19 isolation, quarantine time rules following CDC recommendations

VIDEO BY STAR-ADVERTISER WITH COURTESY FOOTAGE FROM HAWAII DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH. The Hawaii Department of Health today announced the state's COVID-19 isolation and quarantine time requirements will be reduced in the new year following the recent recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Hawaii Department of Health...
Axios

CDC director: New K-12 isolation guidance will help keep schools open

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's updated isolation guidance for schools will "provide the tools necessary to get these schools reopened for in-person learning," Rochelle Walensky, the agency's director, said on Friday. Driving the news: The CDC on Thursday updated its guidance for K-12 schools to shorten the isolation...
US News and World Report

U.S. CDC May Recommend Better Masks Against Omicron - Washington Post

(Reuters) -The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is considering updating its mask guidance because of an increase in the number of Omicron-related coronavirus cases, the Washington Post reported on Monday. The agency will likely advise people opt for the highly protective N95 or KN95 masks worn by...
