Beauty & Fashion

Happy Friday – It’s a Floppy Featherwing Friend

By phillip torrone
adafruit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHey everyone! after taking care of some fruit-biz-stuff and releasing some exciting new products, we’re back to fun…FLOPPY FUN! we want to add floppy writing support but our wiring harness was a little unwieldy – thankfully our floppy featherwing we designed last week arrived and after some quick soldering and pin...

blog.adafruit.com

adafruit.com

Adding floppy disk support to CircuitPython, step 1…

We are adding floppy disk support to CircuitPython, here is step 1 (video), want more, sign up for the Python on Hardware newsletter, goes out in the am 🙂 💾 💾 💾 🦂 🐇 ☠️ I’m the the guest editor this week! SIGN UP HERE! https://www.adafruitdaily.com/
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

YAY! floppy disk interfacing part 7, a floppy flux milestone!

Whew! so, turns out it was an underspec’ed power supply. so now we know, 500mA is not enough for a floppy drive you really need 1A. but with that out of the way, we were able to cleanly read all 160 tracks of flux from a floppy disk! this particular disk is one that our friend hid in that place that one time, and we’ve been waiting to be able to see what’s on it… will we be able to extract the sectors and discover what secrets lie within??!? – video (watch until the END!)…
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Journey to the Microcosmos with Creepy Crawly Close-Ups

Get up close and personal with creatures you might have thought you were familiar with in this video from Journey to the Microcosmos on YouTube. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Adam Savage Has an Epiphany About the Science of Measurement

One of my favorite things on Adam Savage’s Tested channel is when he answers viewers’ questions, or even better yet, when he just enthusiastically riffs on a subject. In this video, Adam was compelled to turn the camera on and share when he had a real ah-ha moment about the nature of precision measurement and the tools we use to try and achieve accuracy in measuring. As he says in the video, “all measurement is a compromise of circumstance” and “there’s no such thing as an actual measurement.” Watch the video to unpack these ideas further.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Circuitpython#Youtub#Makecode#Cs Discoveries#Code Org#Neopixels#Infrared
adafruit.com

it’s a floppy driver! its a parallel port! it’s an irda transceiver! its the LPC47B272 100 Pin Enhanced Super I/O Controller with LPC Interface!

We bumbled onto this chip while googlin’ some floppy stuff. it’s amazing what is still in stock for purchase, even during a silicon shortage. we can’t get n-channel power mosfets but we can get a LPC47B272 “100 Pin Enhanced Super I/O Controller with LPC Interface” – it comes with TWO 2.88MB super i/o floppy disk controllers, TWO serial ports, IrDA, a parallel port, and a keyboard controller, ok? and there are 3000 in stock at https://www.microchip.com/en-us/product/LPC47B272#buy-from-store, so, like, what else do you want!? we sorta imagine this poor creature on a PC/104 board, desperately checking the IrDA irq… doin’ its very best but wondering why it doesn’t have any friends who visit anymore. anyone want to wire one of these up to raspberry pi?
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Adafruit’s Top Ten New Products of 2021 #AdafruitTopTen

Adafruit’s Top Ten New Products of 2021 #AdafruitTopTen. To retire this very long year in the books, here are our top 10 New Products from 2021!. 10. Adafruit MacroPad RP2040 Starter Kit – 3×4 Keys + Encoder + OLED. Strap yourself in, we’re launching in T-minus 10...
SHOPPING
adafruit.com

sometimes you can really tell why a board design never got released …

For a project that we’re looking to build, we need bluetooth classic, so we were wondering what is our smallest board with BT – that’d be something with the ESP32 (not S2 or S3 which doesnt have BT classic). hey, didn’t we have an itsybitsy design for the esp32 using a ublox module? what didn’t get get finished?
BEAUTY & FASHION
adafruit.com

Google Maps on NES #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

The hardware that powers what might be the NES’ most boring game ever is fairly simple and includes a Raspberry Pi, an FX2LP microcontroller, and the guts of an official NES cart that sacrificed its life for the cause. Eventually, all the hardware will be squeezed inside the cartridge’s original housing so that it can be loaded through the console’s game slot, but that’s an upgrade that appears to be on ciciplusplus’ to-do list, including features like searching for specific places. For now, the fun hack works, and with a surprising amount of interactivity using an NES gamepad to scroll the map and zoom in and out, complete with place names that are auto-generated using the NES’ instantly recognizable font. The next time you’re told the princess is in another castle, you’ll finally be able to get directions.
BEAUTY & FASHION
adafruit.com

NEW PRODUCT – Adafruit MCP23017 I2C GPIO Expander Breakout

NEW PRODUCT – Adafruit MCP23017 I2C GPIO Expander Breakout. We’ve gotten a lot of requests for a MCP23017 breakout and we’ve always sorta been like “ehh why not just use the DIP chip?” but with STEMMA QT we could see the use case for a plug and play version that comes with all the passives on board. This Adafruit MCP23017 I2C GPIO Expander Breakout has 16 GPIO with matching ground pad.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Bellini-designed Brionvega RR231 Totem Hi-Fi Stereo System Re-released

Brionvega has re-released the RR231 Totem Stereo System, a folding transformer-like hi-fi from the golden age of stylish audio systems. Created originally by renowned Italian architect and designer Mario Bellini, this gorgeous turntable/pre-amp/amplifier/AM/FM tuner with integrated speakers has been updated to include a DAB (digital audio broadcast) receiver, USB output, and upgraded speakers. The Totem will set you back $18,800 at the MoMA Design Store ($16,920 for MoMA members)!
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

ICYMI – Adafruit IoT Monthly: 2021 in Recap! #IoT #newsletter

ICYMI (In case you missed it) – the IoT Monthly Newsletter from AdafruitDaily.com went out this morning!. If you missed it, subscribe now! – You’ll get one newsletter each month. The next newsletter goes out in a month and being subscribed is the best way to keep...
SOFTWARE
adafruit.com

New Project: Elf Ear Buds #3DThursday #3DPrinting

We were inspired by Elf Earbuds – we designed our own and made them so you can slip them on your existing earbuds!. Download the files on: https://learn.adafruit.com/elf-ears. These can fit most earbuds with a similar style. You can print them in all sorts of different colors so you...
BEAUTY & FASHION
adafruit.com

Making a Hose Holder for Your Shop Vac

Creative metalworker extraordinaire Ron Covell loves his 5 gallon shop vac. But the model he has offers no way of stowing the power cable or the hose. To remedy this, he created a looped cord and hose holder out of metal. Being Ron Covell, even this simple shop hack is well-made and handsome-looking.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

JP’s Product Pick of the Week 1/4/22 ATtiny817 Seesaw @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit #newproductpick

If you missed this week’s livestream of John Park’s Product Pick of the Week, not to worry, here’s the video. This week’s pick is the Adafruit ATtiny817 Breakout with seesaw – STEMMA QT / Qwiic! Watch the video to find out about the Adafruit ATtiny817 Breakout with seesaw – STEMMA QT / Qwiic, how to use it, a live demo, and more.
BEAUTY & FASHION
adafruit.com

A Dali Clock made with an ESP32

Esp32-dali-clock is an ESP32 recreation of the “Dali” digital clock where the digits “melt” into one another. The Dali clock was first written in 1979 by Steve Capps for the Xerox Alto and later ported to the Macintosh. Later, Jamie Zawinski re-implemented an X Windows version called xdaliclock. Jamie’s page has a full write up of the history, including a link to a super trippy film from the 1974s that inspired the clock.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

tahti.studio – Free Elektron-style Browser Drum Machine/Groovebox

Tahti.studio by maxjvh is a beautifully designed, highly capable 8-track drum machine/groovebox for the browser that is free to use. Go try it out right now, you won’t regret it!. Way beyond the average 808/909-style browser drum machine, tahti.studio feels more akin to playing an Elektron Digitakt or Model:Samples....
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

John Park’s CircuitPython Parsec: Linear Interpolation lerp() @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit #circuitpython

Lerp() is a simple function to do linear interpolation between two values, for example RGB color mixing. As 2022 starts, let’s take some time to share our goals for CircuitPython in 2022. Just like past years (full summary 2019, 2020, and 2021), we’d like everyone in the CircuitPython community to contribute by posting their thoughts to some public place on the Internet. Here are a few ways to post: a video on YouTub, a post on the CircuitPython forum, a blog post on your site, a series of Tweets, a Gist on GitHub. We want to hear from you. When you post, please add #CircuitPython2022 and email circuitpython2022@adafruit.com to let us know about your post so we can blog it up here.
COMPUTERS

