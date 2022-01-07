ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Boys’ Season Three Sets Release Date

By Jullian Montes-Pearson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boys are back this summer on Amazon Prime. On Friday, the streamer confirmed the premiere date for the upcoming third season, which is due for June 3. According to Variety, the first three episodes will release on June 3, with the remaining episodes releasing weekly — similar to how Amazon...

