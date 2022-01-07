‘The Boys’ Season Three Sets Release Date

Dearest reader, in celebration of Bridgerton‘s first anniversary last Saturday (December 25), Netflix announced the premiere date of the show’s second season. Based on Julia Quinn’s second Bridgerton novel, The Viscount Who Loved Me, Season 2 of the Regency England drama centers on Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) who is looking for a wife. Feeling the pressures of being a Viscount and the eldest Bridgerton, Anthony sets “impossible standards” for his future partner, as per Deadline‘s description. While courting Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran), Anthony comes across another hurdle: Edwina’s older sister Kate (Simone Ashley) who sees right through the Viscount’s intentions. However, over time, Kate and Anthony’s dispute turns into something neither of them expected.
