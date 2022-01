The television show M*A*S*H rolled out its series finale (Goodbye, Farewell and Amen) on Feb. 28, 1983. I was living in Portland, Oregon at the time, but would return to Indiana in just a few months. The show had a 10-year run, but that was now over. The antics of Hawkeye Pierce and the 4077th would now take its place in television history. I had watched it faithfully throughout the years, but now had to change my routine of weekly viewing.

