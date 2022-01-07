ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Stanton, PA

Mt. Pleasant man arrested in connection with deadly 2020 crash in New Stanton

By Paul Peirce
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
A Mt. Pleasant man told troopers he struck and killed his girlfriend in a freak car accident Aug. 10, 2020, as he freed his car from a curb on a New Stanton roundabout, according to court records.

Robert S. Barnhart, 42, has a preliminary hearing scheduled Wednesday before East Huntingdon District Judge Charles Moore on criminal homicide and multiple drug-related charges. State police arrested him last month, charging him with being under the influence of methamphetamine, fentanyl and amphetamine prescription pills at the time of the 1:06 a.m. crash that killed Susan Clawson, 44, of Uniontown.

After the crash, troopers released a report identifying Clawson as the victim but declined to publicly say who was driving the 2007 Buick LaSabre, citing the ongoing investigation.

The crash occurred at the roundabout on Bair Boulevard at its intersection with Rachel Drive near the GetGo convenience store, according to state police.

Trooper Christopher Mazujian wrote in court documents that when he arrived at the scene, paramedics informed him that Clawson was found lying on the roadway. The coroner’s office pronounced Clawson dead at the scene.

Barnhart told first responders that the couple left GetGo with Clawson driving and were headed to the nearby Days Inn when Clawson somehow became “hung up” on the curb of the roundabout, Mazujian reported. Barnhart told Mazujian that he got into the driver’s seat while Clawson walked around to the passenger side, where the door was left open as he attempted to back the vehicle off the curb.

“Barnhart said Clawson was attempting to climb back into the vehicle, but he didn’t know it,” Mazujian wrote. “(Barnhart) said the accelerator stuck, she was behind the door and he struck her. He related it dragged her to where she was lying.”

The vehicle with Barnhart at the wheel continued in reverse over an embankment, troopers said.

Mazujian said Barnhart failed multiple field sobriety tests at the scene, but denied being under the influence. Troopers reported that he admitted that he takes Suboxone twice a day, “but had not taken any” in more than 12 hours prior to the crash.

He consented to a blood draw for a forensic analysis at Excela Health Westmoreland hospital in Greensburg.

During questioning at the state police station, Barnhart appeared anxious to regain custody of the car, Mazujian reported. Police later searched the vehicle and discovered prescription pills, suspected methamphetamine, syringes and a cut straw used to ingest contraband, according to court documents.

Video security cameras confirmed Clawson drove the vehicle away from GetGo, Mazujian said. The video camera recorded footage of Barnhart getting behind the wheel after the vehicle became stuck on the curb and “rapidly accelerating” in reverse, striking a traffic sign and dragging Clawson.

In addition to homicide by vehicle and illegal possession of a controlled substance, Barnhart is charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI, reckless driving, reckless endangering, backing up a vehicle improperly, careless driving causing unintentional death, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.

Barnhart, who has no prior criminal record, is being held in the county jail on $25,000 bond after being arraigned Dec. 29. He did not have an attorney listed in court documents.

