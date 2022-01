Logan Paul recently announced that he spent $3.5 million USD on a box of first-edition Base Set Pokémon cards, but now it seems that the collection could possibly be fake. Over at PokeBeach, the Pokémon TCG fansite compiled a whole roster of evidence showing numerous inconsistencies and issues with the box of cards Paul purchased, suggesting that the YouTube personality could’ve fallen victim to an elaborate scam. The cards first surfaced on Canada’s eBay back in March 2021 but the post was full of errors, and the seller (named number1pokemonmaster) gave a series of contradicting accounts of how he came to actually acquire or own the collection. From there, the box set sold for a mere $72,500 USD, whereas usual sealed cases would go for hundreds of thousands, suggesting that other collectors were already suspicious of its authenticity.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO