Mercedes driver George Russell says “underdog” teams could “prevail” in early races in the 2022 season due to the new car regulations.The new rules could see the likes of Haas, AlphaTauri and Williams put in solid performances which could cause upsets for Mercedes and Red Bull. The opportunity for more competition and excitement to see each team’s new car is making Russell looking forward to the new season, which begins in March.“I’m really excited to see the new cars and what they offer for everyone,” said Russell, quoted by Autosport. “That’s really exciting, but also I’m looking forward to being...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO