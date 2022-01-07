ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

T-Mobile, New York Times fall; WD-40, Papa John's rise

Middletown Press
 3 days ago

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:. T-Mobile US Inc., down $5.83 to $109.74. Investors were disappointed by the wireless carrier's latest update on customer and account additions. The New York Times Co., down...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
invezz.com

Papa John’s signs the largest franchise deal in its history

Papa John's to open over 1,350 new locations in South China by 2040. Co-CEO Rob Lynch discussed the new deal on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Shares of the American pizza company are up 4.0% on Friday morning. Papa John’s International Inc (NASDAQ: PZZA) jumped 4.0% on Friday as shareholders cheered plans...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Mobile Us#Wd 40#New York Times#T Mobile Us Inc#The New York Times Co#Fountainvest Partners#Dana Inc#Icahn Capital#Gamestop Corp#Albemarle Corp
Benzinga

Papa John's Ramps Up China Expansion Via FountainVest Partnership

Papa John's International Inc (NASDAQ: PZZA) has entered into a partnership with FountainVest Partners, an Asian private equity firm, to open more than 1,350 new stores across South China by 2040. The financial terms were not disclosed. The company expects the franchise development agreement to expand its footprint in China.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Papa John's to add 1,350 stores in China by 2040

Papa John's International Inc. said early Friday that it has signed a franchisee development agreement with Asian private-equity firm Fountainvest Partners to open more than 1,350 locations in South China by 2040. This is the biggest franchisee deal in Papa John's history. Fountainvest has also purchased a majority stake in another Papa John's franchisee CFB Group, which owns and operates 160 restaurants in Shanghai and southern China. "Our new development agreement with FountainVest alone stands to grow Papa Johns current global unit count by 25%," said Papa John's chief Executive Rob Lynch in a statement. Papa John's stock has gained 34.4% over the past year outpacing the S&P 500 index , which is up 23.5% for the period.
ECONOMY
Schaeffer's Investment Research

New York Times Stock Rises on Acquisition Buzz

The shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) are up 3.8% to trade at $47.41 at last check, after reports that the company will acquire subscription-based sports news site The Athletic for roughly $550 million. According to Reuters, the deal with help expand New York Times' digital offerings, as it hones in on its subscription-first business model.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
tmonews.com

T-Mobile is starting to block Apple’s new Private Relay feature

Apple recently released a new privacy feature in iOS 15. The feature, called Private Relay, was first revealed at WWDC in June 2021 and was slated to be included in the latest iOS update. But it looks like T-Mobile is starting to block this feature. And T-Mobile is not alone...
CELL PHONES
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Why Papa Johns thinks it will get China right this time

Enjoy unlimited access to Restaurant Business' award-winning industry coverage, news analysis and special reports starting at just $9.99 per month. Reality Check: Any new year brings areas of uncertainty and concern. Here are the big ones confronting the foodservice industry. Restaurant chain bankruptcies plunged last year. The Bottom Line: After...
INDUSTRY
idropnews.com

T-Mobile Customers Fall Victim to Another Cyberattack

It looks as though at least a few T-Mobile customers are suffering through the impact of another data breach at the company, but at least it seems this latest attack is a bit smaller in scope. Of course, that’s small consolation if you’re one of the folks who have fallen...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy