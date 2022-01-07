Woman dead after West Baltimore fire Friday, authorities say

An investigator enters the home (center) while emergency personnel stand by in the cold as fire and police investigate a death at a row house fire at the 900 block of Appleton Street Friday., Jan. 7, 2022. Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/TNS

A woman has died after a fire ignited part of a West Baltimore home Friday, according to the Baltimore Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the one-alarm blaze in the 900 block of Appleton St. in Midtown-Edmondson around 2:40 p.m., fire Chief Roman Clark said.

There, crews quickly extinguished a fire isolated to a bedroom in the rear of the two-story row home. A woman, who has not been identified, was found deceased in the bedroom, Clark said.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the woman’s cause of death, Clark said.

It’s unclear if there were other people in the home at the time of the fire, he said.