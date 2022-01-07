ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How Matt Nagy’s 34-31 record stacks up with other Chicago Bears coaches

By Kori Rumore, Chicago Tribune
 5 days ago
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy complains about a potential safety call to an official in the second quarter on Jan. 2, 2022 at Soldier Field. Phil Velasquez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

With a loss to the Vikings in the last game of the 2021 season, Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy ended his fourth season with the team with a 34-31 record.

Nagy and Bears general manager were fired the next day.

Here’s a look back at how Nagy’s coaching record compares, season-by-season and amongst 15 former Bears coaches.

Nagy’s record in the playoffs

Nagy lost both games the Bears played under his leadership in the postseason.

Cody Parkey’s infamous “double doink” 43-yard field goal attempt on Jan. 6, 2019, cemented a 16-15 loss to the sixth-seeded Philadelphia Eagles in a wild-card Ggame.

After advancing to the playoffs for the second time in three seasons, the Bears lost to the New Orleans Saints , 21-9, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Jan. 10, 2021.

Nagy’s record compared with other Bears coaches

George Halas, founder and owner of the team, still has the best record among the 16 Bears head coaches.

mizerbob
5d ago

Well when you have mediocre coaches you end up with mediocre teams and basically mediocre comparisons. Not you Mike but the mediocre McCaskys did not like you.

