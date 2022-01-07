ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas woman pleads guilty to pushing man off bus, leading to death

By Matthew Seeman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas woman accused of pushing a man off a bus back in 2019, leading him to suffer fatal injuries, has reached a...

Victoria Lopez
3d ago

she guilty of second degree murder , I hope she gets the max . her victim should I'm d never been attacked. I wish society could push her off a cliff.

Reply(1)
8
Lori Woo
2d ago

This woman is a monster and they shouldn't have allowed her a lesser plea! It should have gone to trial, doubtful any juror would have mercy for her! Hope she meets her match in prison!

Reply
4
David Kasprzak
3d ago

if I would have seen that I would have pushed her off the bus right behind him I'm sorry that's bulshit

Reply
6
 

