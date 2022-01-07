ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Things to know about Ginger Minj and Gilligan'z Island

By Allison Walker
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe award-winning cast of the “Golden Gals” is continuing its tribute to TV Land. Ginger Minj (RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars contestant) portrays Ginger Grant in the world premiere of “Gilligan'z...

Hypebae

5 Things To Know About Julia Fox

Ever since it was reported that Kanye West began dating Julia Fox, the world can’t help but want to know more about the 31-year-old actor. Though it wasn’t too long ago the rapper publicly expressed wanting to win back Kim Kardashian, it seems like he’s finally ready to move on with Fox, whom he’s been spotted going on a number of dates since earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nysa Devgan

Bollywood is home to many famous faces, and there are many families in the Bollywood arena that seem to be famous from the top down. The business is one that is often followed by additional family members. Meaning, when someone’s parents or grandparents are in the business, it almost seems more likely that they are going to go into the business. While this is not true of every single family and every single Bollywood actor and actress, it is true of many. Married couple Ajay and Kajol Devgan have a daughter, Nysa, and she is just as famous as her famous parents. She’s in the press lately, and it has fans wanting to learn more about her.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

DJ Kay Slay Awake And Off Ventilator Following COVID-19 Scare

According to several confirmed reports including an update from his brother, DJ Kay Slay’s condition has improved since being hospitalized due to COVID-19 and he is now breathing on his own. After over a week of being in a Englewood, New Jersey hospital, legendary Hip Hop figure Kay Slay...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Anchorman’ Actor David Koechner Arrested on New Year’s Eve

David Koechner, known for his roles in the Anchorman movies and the U.S. version of The Office, was arrested on New Year’s Eve, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. According to TMZ, Koechner was arrested for suspected DUI and hit-and-run on Friday in Simi Valley. He was taken into custody and booked into Ventura County jail. He was released the following morning and has a court date set for March, TMZ reported. Koechner is known for playing sportscaster Champ Kind in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues. He also played Todd Packer, a friend of Michael Scott’s (fellow Anchorman star Steve Carell), on NBC’s The Office. His other credits include The Goldbergs and American Dad! THR has reached out to the Simi Valley Police Department for additional information. THR also has reached out to Koechner’s attorney for comment.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
In Style

Bradley Cooper Called His 4-Month Marriage to Jennifer Esposito "an Experience"

Who: Oscar-nominated actor, producer, and director Bradley Cooper, 46, and SAG Award-winning actress and entrepreneur Jennifer Esposito, 48. How They Met: Since neither actor has shed much light on their time together, we don't have a firm idea of how they met. That said, they were both fairly ubiquitous TV and film actors in the early to mid 2000s, so the crossover potential is endless … Audition? Network party? We may never know.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

John Travolta shares New Year’s Eve photo with family

Actor John Travolta rang in the new year with his two children by his side, and he shared the moment on social media. Travolta’s “Grease” co-star Olivia Newton John commented on the photo complimenting daughter Ella’s "gorgeous" dress.Jan. 3, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Bob Saget Dies: ABC News Breaks Into America's Funniest Videos to Announce OG Host's Passing — Watch

ABC on Sunday interrupted its East Coast broadcast of AFV (fka America’s Funniest Videos) to announce the death of the program’s original host, Bob Saget. BREAKING: Actor and comedian Bob Saget is dead at 65, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando, Florida. https://t.co/P74X6aI6kh pic.twitter.com/JdNN29FFgb — ABC News (@ABC) January 10, 2022 According to a tweet from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Grand Lakes on Sunday “about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul...
ORLANDO, FL
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Daughter Just Revealed His Last Words to Her—Here’s What He Texted Before His Death

Saying goodbye. Bob Saget’s last words to his daughter were just revealed in a text message she received right before his tragic death at the age of 65. Saget—who is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, whom he shared with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer—was found dead on January 9, 2022, at a hotel room in Orlando, Florida. According to a statement released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at the time, there were no signs of foul play or drug use on the scene. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes...
ORLANDO, FL
extratv

New Details Surrounding Bob Saget’s Death

There are new details about the death of comedian Bob Saget, who was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on Sunday. A hotel source tells People that housekeeping found the 65-year-old’s body after he missed his checkout time. The insider says Saget had requested a late checkout of...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mark Wahlberg Hilariously Introduces Fans To 18-Year-Old Daughter Ella’s BF During Workout

Dad jokes! Mark Wahlberg said he used to work out to ‘keep the boys away’ from his daughters — but now he’s working out with Ella’s BF to keep an eye on him!. Mark Wahlberg proved he is quite the jokester and quite the protective papa! The 50-year-old Oscar nominee shared a clip to his Instagram on January 8 where he hilariously introduced his fans to his 18-year-old daughter Ella’s boyfriend. During the video (below), Mark is in the middle of a workout when he addresses the camera. “I used to work out to keep the boys away from my girls,” he began, referencing Ella and her 11-year-old sister Grace. “And now I’m working out with the boyfriend,” Mark said, as he walked over to Ella’s beau and patted him on the back. “Imagine that.”
CELEBRITIES

